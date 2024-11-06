Wednesday, November 6, 2024
PM Modi’s congratulatory post to Trump takes social media by storm, hits 7.5 million views

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Nov 6: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his reported victory in US presidential elections, his post on social media platform X has drawn unprecedented traction, surpassing 7.5 million views and generating a wave of reactions.

The post, till the filing of this report, garnered around 285,000 likes, and 48,000 retweets, and received about 7,400 comments. On Wednesday afternoon, PM Modi congratulated Trump on his victory, expressing eagerness to deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

The Prime Minister also shared a series of photos showcasing their previous meetings, highlighting the camaraderie between the leaders.

“Heartiest congratulations, my friend, Donald Trump, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi’s social media post has also sparked excitement on social media, with one user labelling the relationship between the two leaders as “Best Friends.” Another wrote, “Looking forward to a wonderful four years of friendship between two great countries,” while others revived the slogan, “Abki baar, Trump Sarkar.”

A user even shared an image of PM Modi and Trump embracing each other and captioned, “Two nationalist friends now heading the two greatest democracies.” PM Modi and Trump have long enjoyed a warm rapport, a relationship that has strengthened bilateral ties. During PM Modi’s recent US visit for the Quad Summit and UN General Assembly, Trump praised the Indian Prime Minister, calling him a “fantastic man”.

On the campaign trail, Trump even referred to the Prime Minister as a “total killer,” underscoring his respect for the Indian leader’s resolve. In a podcast interview, Trump remarked, “He’s great, he’s a friend of mine… We had a couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India. I said, let me help.

I’m very good with those people.” However, PM Modi politely declined any assistance, saying, “I will do it, and I will do anything necessary. We’ve defeated them for hundreds of years.” Earlier, US media projected Trump would win 277 Electoral College votes, passing the 270 mark, needed to secure the presidency.

IANS

