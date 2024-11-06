VPP accuses govt of negligence in deployment of cops to J’khand

SHILLONG, Nov 5: The Opposition VPP on Tuesday condemned the state government for its alleged negligence and lack of respect toward police personnel, demanding greater responsibility and foresight in arranging travel and accommodations for them.

Citing a recent incident involving the 3rd Meghalaya Police Battalion, deployed to Jharkhand for official duties, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh stated, “It has come to our attention that of the 103 personnel assigned to this duty, the government provided reserved train tickets for only 70, leaving the remaining cadets without seats and forcing them to sit on the floor for the entire journey.”

“Furthermore, the accommodations provided are in sleeper class, which is inadequate for a mission of this nature and fails to honour the commitment and professionalism of our police force,” he added.

Condemning the incident, Myrboh stated, “By disregarding their basic needs for appropriate travel arrangements, the government has shown a troubling lack of concern for their well-being, dignity, and morale.”

The VPP has demanded that the government take immediate steps to rectify this situation and ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future. “The well-being of the police force is non-negotiable,” Myrboh emphasised, urging the government to show greater responsibility and foresight in organising travel and accommodations for police personnel.