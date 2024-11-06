Guv takes stock of infra progress

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Governor CH Vijayashankar on Tuesday held a meeting with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) to review the state’s infrastructure progress.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport Barilang W Phira; Director at NHAI S Choudhary; and Director at NHIDCL Bijau Patir.

The discussion covered critical issues related to infrastructure development, with a focus on maintaining and constructing national highways, improving water supply infrastructure, and enhancing connectivity across the state. The Governor highlighted the importance of these projects for the socio-economic growth of Meghalaya.

Governor Vijayashankar emphasised a collaborative approach between state and central agencies to ensure the timely completion of projects for the benefit of the citizens. He reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the status of minor roads under PWD, and proposed alternative bypass routes for Shillong to improve traffic flow and connect other districts.

He also stressed the need to widen and upgrade existing roads to national standards and reviewed the status of drinking water, street lighting, roads, and drainage systems in New Shillong.

Phira, Choudhary, and Patir assured the Governor of their commitment to fast-tracking ongoing projects and addressing any coordination challenges with the state government.