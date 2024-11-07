Aaranyak conservation scientist Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar bags Neville Shulman Award

Guwahati, Nov 7: Assam-based senior conservation scientist Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar has been selected as one of the recipients of the 2024/25 Neville Shulman Award by the prominent environmental organisation Earthwatch Europe.

Dr Lahkar who is a senior scientist in one of country’s prominent biodiversity conservation organisations Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), is the only Indian to receive the honour this time. The award has also been conferred on two other scientists from other parts of the globe.

The Neville Shulman Earthwatch Awards give individuals from across the world the opportunity to be granted funding that will enable them to undertake new meaningful research, increase local community engagement in environmental projects and tackle some of the planet’s biggest environmental challenges.

Dr Lahkar, who is the current Head of Aaranyak’s Elephant Research and Conservation Division, has been relentlessly working for conservation of Asian elephants and grassland management in Northeast India.

Dr Lahkar bagged the honour on the theme empowering young researchers to shape the future of wildlife conservation in Assam.

“My project focuses on engaging young researchers in conservation of wildlife and its habitat in Assam. I am interested in empowering and capacitating the youths who can be the future custodians of the rich biodiversity of Northeast India. I feel very privileged to receive this award and express my gratitude to Earthwatch for this support.”, Dr Lahkar said on being selected for the honour.

“The winners of the 2024/25 Neville Shulman Awards have now been chosen so Earthwatch is thrilled to be able to introduce! They are three scientists undertaking research in Kenya and India. All three winners will be receiving grants from the Neville Shulman Awards to enable them to start work on their proposed projects.”, shared by Earthwatch Europe on their official website.

Their research will be focusing on monitoring and restoring the health of ecosystems and engaging local communities as well as the next generation of researchers in conservation.

“In particular the award looks for applications from early-career scientists that address one or more of the following areas of research — The impacts of climate change, the loss of wildlife and habitats, Nature in cities, Freshwater pollution”, shared by Earthwatch Europe.