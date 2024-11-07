Thursday, November 7, 2024
NEHU VC urges students to call off agitation to restore normalcy

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 7: The Vice Chancellor of NEHU Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Thursday requested the students to call off their agitation so the normalcy returns in the university even as assuring to form an inquiry committee to inquire into the demand for the removal of Registrar and Deputy Registrar.

In a letter addressed to the NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun, Prof Shukla said that he will call a meeting of the Executive Council to form an enquiry committee within November, 2024 (by 11th November, 2024).

“Based on the finding of the enquiry report appropriate actions will be taken,” he said.

“I understand that there are some issues raised against these individuals by the student’s community, demanding. The University has some rules and regulations in place to deal with such issues. As a Vice- Chancellors, my role is to safeguard those rules and regulations under constitutional provisions,” the VC

Prof Shukla further stated that as the Vice-Chancellor, he agreed in-principle for the appointment of Pro-Vice-Chancellors for facilitating the administration for Tura Campus and Shillong Campus following rules and regulations as per University Ordinances at the earliest (By 30th of November 2024).

Previous article
NEHU stalemate: Students bodies to continue total shutdown unless VC is removed
Next article
Aaranyak conservation scientist Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar bags Neville Shulman Award
