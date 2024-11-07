Ri-Bhoi district administration launches Jal Utsav campaign

NONGPOH, Nov 6: The Jal Utsav campaign was officially launched on Wednesday in Ri-Bhoi by the district administration in collaboration with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Ri-Bhoi, Water Resources department, Soil and Water Conservation department, District Horticulture department, District School Education Office, and District Agriculture Office.

The event, held at the treatment plant of the Nongpoh Urban Water Supply Scheme in Lewmawlong, saw the participation of Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi, Abhilash Barawal, and State Nodal Officer from NITI Aayog, Iffat A Parveen, along with heads of various district departments, students, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), village headmen, and numerous other officials and community members.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s call to foster a culture of water awareness, the Jal Utsav campaign aims to promote water conservation as a priority for every household, engaging communities nationwide. In his address, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the urgent need for sustainable water practices, highlighting water as both a precious resource and the foundation of sustainable development, particularly in water-stressed regions.

Throughout the event, speakers underscored the importance of preserving water resources, encouraged active community participation, and called for a shared responsibility among households and institutions for efficient water use and management.

To symbolise this commitment, attendees took a pledge to support water conservation, followed by the release of a fact sheet and the ceremonial tying of a Sacred Thread (Jal Bandhan) on water assets — a gesture representing collective responsibility to safeguard these essential resources.

The Jal Utsav campaign also seeks to engage school students as advocates for water management in their communities. Through educational programmes and hands-on activities, students will be empowered to drive water conservation efforts within their families and neighborhoods. Additionally, the campaign will put spotlight on best practices and technological solutions for effective water management, with the goal of broader adoption across other regions.