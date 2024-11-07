Thursday, November 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Service gaps in city’s veterinary hospital put pet owners in crisis

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 6: Pet owners in Shillong are facing a mounting crisis as the city’s veterinary hospital grapples with significant service gaps, leaving residents to shoulder extra financial burdens while seeking care for animals. Key equipment, like the X-ray machine, has reportedly been non-functional for an extended period, pushing pet owners to visit private clinics for diagnostics and increasing costs for many.
The lack of services impact a range of pet owners, including those who bring in injured strays. “We already take on the responsibility for animals that aren’t our own, but the added expense of private clinics makes it extremely challenging,” shared a Shillong resident who frequently cares for stray dogs in her locality.
“They refer us to a private clinic in Nongthymmai, and since I work for rescued dogs, sometimes it gets too heavy on the pockets for X-rays,” she added.
In addition to equipment shortage, several sources say that the helpline number (1962), which is meant to connect citizens to urgent veterinary assistance, is not of much help. “Whenever I call 1962, it either doesn’t connect or goes unanswered,” said another pet owner, expressing frustration over the limited avenues for seeking immediate care in emergencies.
The same person said that they tried calling CMConnect, a helpline for people in the State to express their concerns and grievances, which too failed to lead to any solution.
“The government hospital at least should have the X-Ray machine,” she said, adding, “For anything major, we anyway have to take the pets to Khanapara.”
While private clinics are available, the cost barrier prevents many from accessing them, leaving vulnerable animals untreated.

