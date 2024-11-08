Friday, November 8, 2024
Assam bypolls: Himanta takes dig at Cong ‘dynastic politics’ in Samaguri

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Nov 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused the Congress of clinging to the “norm” of dynastic politics, while stating that eligible workers of the grand old party in the state do not get tickets to contest elections.

Campaigning for BJP candidate for Samaguri, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, ahead of the by-elections in the constituency which has already seen a series of untoward incidents, the chief minister took another dig at Dhubri MP and veteran Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, accusing the former Samaguri MLA of resorting to the ‘family-first’ norm.

The Congress has fielded Hussain’s son, Tanzil to take on the BJP candidate in what appears to be a straight fight in “volatile” Samaguri.

“In Samaguri, there are so many Congress workers, but the party leaders do not believe anyone but their families. We have seen Nurul Hussain in politics, then his son Rakibul Hussain, and now Tanzil Hussain. This is the norm adhered to by Congress leaders. As such, common workers do not get tickets to contest elections,” the chief minister alleged.

“On the contrary, no one knows who is the father of Diplu Ranjan Sarma. My father, for that matter, was not an MLA of Jalukbari constituency and I did not enter politics using his name. Likewise, others in the BJP have not taken up politics just because their parents were in active politics,” he said.

Later, the chief minister took to social media to post: “In Samaguri Assembly, we are not just fighting Congress. We are up against an entrenched and corrupt family-led club that has hijacked the Congress. Grateful to the people who have decided to join us in this fight.”

Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, insists India now among great powers of world
Russia issues demarche to Canadian diplomat over ‘false accusations’
