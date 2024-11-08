Friday, November 8, 2024
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

By: Agencies

Date:

SC refuses to transfer RG Kar case trial outside WB
New Delhi, Nov 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the rape and murder trial pertaining to a doctor in Kolkata outside West Bengal. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the trial court judge had sufficient powers to order another investigation upon feeling it necessary after examining the evidence. The top court also examined the sixth status report filed by the CBI in relation to the case of rape and murder at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, but refrained from making observations saying the probe was underway. It may be noted that a Kolkata court had framed charges against prime accused, Sanjay Roy, on November 4 and a day-to-day trial in the case would start November 11 onwards. (PTI)

Man detained with gold worth over Rs 1 crore
Mumbai, Nov 7: A man carrying gold worth over Rs 1 crore was detained at Wadala in central Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said. The man was travelling in a cab when police and election officials intercepted him near the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) sea bridge. The model code of conduct is in force in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly polls. The man, an electrician, was found to be carrying 1.45 kg of gold valued at over Rs 1 crore, the official said. He could not explain why he was ferrying such a large quantity of the precious metal. Police detained the man and seized the gold, the official said, adding that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Income Tax were also informed about the action. (PTI)

Modi, Trump reaffirmed commitment to bolster bilateral relations: MEA
