World Watch

Germany arrests US citizen for spying for China

Berlin, Nov 7: Germany’s federal prosecutor office on Thursday said it arrested an American citizen, who allegedly spied for China. The office said that the suspect, who was only identified as Martin D, was arrested in Frankfurt and that his home was being searched. The accused, who until recently worked for the US Armed Forces in Germany, is strongly suspected of having agreed to act as an intelligence agent for a foreign secret service. (AP)

89 still missing after devastating Spain floods

Madrid, Nov 7: The number of people who have died in the flash floods that devastated parts of eastern Spain recently stands at 217, with 89 more still missing, according to data published by the Integrated Data Center (CID) for the incident. Around 211 of the victims are in the region of Valencia, five in neighbouring Castilla-La Mancha, and one in Andalusia, Xinhua news agency reported. The Spanish government said on Wednesday that 7,987 troops are now working in the affected area, with 1,639 vehicles, including 12 helicopters and 18 boats. The forces are also supported by around 5,000 National Police and Civil Guards, along with other rescue services including fire brigades from other parts of the country. (IANS)

British MP charged with assault

London, Nov 7: A member of the British Parliament has been charged with assault after video showed him beating a man in the street, prosecutors said Thursday. Mike Amesbury, 55, who was suspended by the Labour Party after the October 26 incident, was charged with common assault on a 45-year-old man, said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division. He is due to appear in court at a later date. Amesbury called the incident “deeply regrettable” in a statement. He said he had been summoned to court, was cooperating with police and couldn’t comment further. (AP)

Australia plans social media ban for children

Melbourne, Nov 7: The Australian government announced on Thursday what it described as world-leading legislation that would institute an age limit of 16 years for children to start using social media, and hold platforms responsible for ensuring compliance. “Social media is doing harm to our kids and I’m calling time on it,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. The legislation will be introduced in Parliament during its final two weeks in session this year, which begin on November 18. The age limit would take effect 12 months after the law is passed. The platforms including X, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook would need to use that year to work out how to exclude Australian children younger than 16. “I’ve spoken to thousands of parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles. They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online,” Albanese said. The proposal comes as governments around the world are wrestling with how to supervise young people’s use of technologies like smartphones and social media. (AP)