POT POURRI

3-yr-old approaches court as Lahore remains world’s most polluted city

Lahore, Nov 7: A three-year-old girl has filed a petition against the local government in Pakistan’s Punjab as the province, especially its capital Lahore, continues to reel under the severe impact of smog, keeping the air quality in an extremely hazardous zone.

On Thursday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore stayed on top of the global rankings with levels crossing much above the 800-mark, making the air seriously dangerous for the residents.

As per the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, Lahore has been on top of the cities with the world’s highest AQI. The levels have even exceeded the 1000-mark on many occasions.

The extended and prolonged bad weather has made it impossible for citizens to venture out of their homes. The hospitals too are getting filled up with people suffering from respiratory issues. The bad air quality has left thousands of citizens of the province vulnerable to respiratory diseases with the provincial government and doctors advising all to wear masks whenever they venture out of their homes.

The provincial government has imposed a smog emergency across the province and has shut down all educational institutions up to the higher secondary level in Lahore and other districts till November 17.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old girl has reached out to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, filing a case against the provincial government over its failure to control the air pollution.

The petitioner, Amal Sekhera, through her lawyer maintained in the petition that young children and the elderly are severely affected by air pollution and sought justice for herself, friends and the future generations.

“Under Article 99-A of the Constitution, the government is obligated to provide citizens with a clean and healthy environment,” the petition stated. The petition criticised the Punjab government for failing to protect the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan. (IANS)

1,270 climbers allowed to scale 45 peaks in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 7: As many as 1,270 climbers have received permits to climb 45 mountains in Nepal in the fall climbing season, the country’s Department of Tourism announced Thursday.

Of the total, 463 are allowed to climb Mount Ama Dablam, 308 for Mount Manaslu and 144 for Mount Himlung Himal.

The mountaineers, which include 289 females, are from 73 countries and regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are still receiving a few enquiries. The number will increase slightly in the coming weeks,” Rakesh Gurung, Director at the department.

Nepal has earned $575,253 in royalty by issuing the permits. The fall climbing season in Nepal starts in September and runs until November. (IANS)

SA trip reminds William of his rescue pilot days

Simon’s Town, Nov 7: Prince William rode on a sea rescue boat along part of the South African coast on Thursday as he wrapped up a four-day visit to Cape Town dedicated to promoting conservation and the battle against climate change.

William met with volunteers at the National Sea Rescue Institute station in Simon’s Town near Cape Town before boarding the vessel for the short ride to Kalk Bay harbour. Wearing sunglasses and a bright red waterproof jacket, he stood on the top deck of the rescue boat as it pulled away from Simon’s Town, the site of South Africa’s top naval base.

William is in South Africa to promote his Earthshot environmental prize, which held its annual awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday night. The prize launched in 2021 and awards USD 1.2 million in grants to five climate-friendly businesses every year.

The Prince of Wales, who trained as a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot and served in a search and rescue unit during his military career, asked the sea rescue volunteers in Simon’s Town about the training and support they receive. One volunteer asked the prince if he’d ever done any rescue work and William replied: “I miss this life. Any chance to get back, I’ll take.” (AP)

Canada orders TikTok’s Canadian business to be dissolved

Toronto, Nov 7: Canada announced Wednesday it is ordering the dissolution of TikTok’s Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media app but said it won’t block access.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said it is meant to address risks related to ByteDance Ltd.’s establishment of TikTok Technology Canada Inc.

“The government is not blocking Canadians’ access to the TikTok application or their ability to create content. The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice,” Champagne said.

Champagne said it is important for Canadians to adopt good cybersecurity practices, including protecting their personal information.

He said the dissolution order was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may harm Canada’s national security.

TikTok Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TikTok is wildly popular with young people, but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to collect data on Western users or push pro-China narratives and misinformation. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020.

TikTok faces intensifying scrutiny from Europe and America over security and data privacy. It comes as China and the West are locked in a wider tug of war over technology ranging from spy balloons to computer chips. (AP)