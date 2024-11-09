Saturday, November 9, 2024
NATIONAL

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Sopore, one terrorist killed

By: Agencies

Date:

Srinagar, Nov 9:  One terrorist was killed in an encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, while two to three others were still trapped there, officials said.

Officials said that a fierce gunfight broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Rampora locality of Sopore in the evening. “Following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, a joint anti-terror operation was started by the army, the CRPF, and the police. As the layers of CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) were increased, terrorists fired at the surrounding forces triggering an encounter. One terrorist has so far been killed in this operation as the operation continues.

Two to three terrorists are reported to be trapped inside the cordon,” an official said. On Friday, two foreign terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Sagipora locality of Sopore. After the elected government took office in J&amp;K, terrorists have increased their activities and in response, the security forces have also increased operations against the terrorists.

According to intelligence agencies, terror handlers across the border, evincing frustration by the overwhelming public response to the democratic process, have directed terrorists to target civilians. Terrorists killed seven civilians on October 20 when they attacked the workers’ camp of an infrastructure project company in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district.

On October 24, terrorists killed three soldiers and two civilian porters when they attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district. The killings of nine civilians and three soldiers in the two attacks in Gagangir and Gulmarg were widely condemned.

Terrorists had also hurled a grenade at the Sunday Market in Srinagar earlier this month, leaving a dozen people injured. J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said after these two attacks that those involved in these attacks would have to pay a huge price. He said every drop of civilian blood that had been shed would be avenged.

IANS

Canada discontinues SDS visa programme: What it means for Indian students
