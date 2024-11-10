Sunday, November 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Family in WJH village receives new house

By: New Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Nov 9: In a heartfelt initiative to uplift the community and support those in need, the Jaintia Hills Development Society (JHDS), with support from KHUBLEI Germany, handed over a newly constructed house to a family in Iangkar Nongjngi village, West Jaintia Hills.
Funded by German philanthropist Petra Mayer, the house was built and maintained by JHDS as part of its ongoing efforts to support marginalised communities.
The keys to the new house were presented to Mary Sumer and her family during a ceremony on Saturday.
Along with the house, essential furnishings such as sofas, chairs, stools and a table were provided, ensuring a comfortable and well-equipped living space.
The event featured a short programme led by JHDS accountant Auxilia Dora Niang, and was attended by local dignitaries, including Iangkar Nongjngi village headman Meat Sumer and JHDS coordinator Denis Kurkalang. Father Manbha Pakem, Director of JHDS, blessed the new home, alongside Head Catechist Hamkom Pale from Mynsngat Parish.
It may be mentioned that the initiative is part of JHDS’s broader mission to assist disadvantaged families in the region, aiming to improve their living conditions and overall well-being.

Previous article
Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Sopore, one terrorist killed
Next article
Conrad not agent of BJP, he is an adopted son: Bernard
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

BATTLEGROUND HOTS UP

Dynamics of Gambegre bypoll changing, says ex-MLA Saleng From Saurav Borah TURA, Nov 9: Four-time Gambegre MLA, and currently Tura...
NATIONAL

Conrad not agent of BJP, he is an adopted son: Bernard

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 9: Gambegre candidate for the BJP, Bernard Marak, through a statement claimed that Chief...
MEGHALAYA

CID takes over road ‘scam’ case

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 9: The inquiry into the alleged scam in the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road project has been...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU VC renews push for dialogue

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 9: Amid the ongoing strife that is crippling the North-Eastern Hill University’s functioning, Vice-Chancellor...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BATTLEGROUND HOTS UP

MEGHALAYA 0
Dynamics of Gambegre bypoll changing, says ex-MLA Saleng From Saurav...

Conrad not agent of BJP, he is an adopted son: Bernard

NATIONAL 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 9: Gambegre candidate for the...

CID takes over road ‘scam’ case

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 9: The inquiry into the...
Load more

Popular news

BATTLEGROUND HOTS UP

MEGHALAYA 0
Dynamics of Gambegre bypoll changing, says ex-MLA Saleng From Saurav...

Conrad not agent of BJP, he is an adopted son: Bernard

NATIONAL 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 9: Gambegre candidate for the...

CID takes over road ‘scam’ case

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 9: The inquiry into the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge