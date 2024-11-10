Family in WJH village receives new house

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Nov 9: In a heartfelt initiative to uplift the community and support those in need, the Jaintia Hills Development Society (JHDS), with support from KHUBLEI Germany, handed over a newly constructed house to a family in Iangkar Nongjngi village, West Jaintia Hills.

Funded by German philanthropist Petra Mayer, the house was built and maintained by JHDS as part of its ongoing efforts to support marginalised communities.

The keys to the new house were presented to Mary Sumer and her family during a ceremony on Saturday.

Along with the house, essential furnishings such as sofas, chairs, stools and a table were provided, ensuring a comfortable and well-equipped living space.

The event featured a short programme led by JHDS accountant Auxilia Dora Niang, and was attended by local dignitaries, including Iangkar Nongjngi village headman Meat Sumer and JHDS coordinator Denis Kurkalang. Father Manbha Pakem, Director of JHDS, blessed the new home, alongside Head Catechist Hamkom Pale from Mynsngat Parish.

It may be mentioned that the initiative is part of JHDS’s broader mission to assist disadvantaged families in the region, aiming to improve their living conditions and overall well-being.