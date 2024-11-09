Saturday, November 9, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Indian startups raise over $138 million this week

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 9:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised more than $138 million this week which includes three growth-stage funding and 20 early-stage deals. At least 25 domestic startups raised nearly $138.7 million in funding.

Fintech and deeptech startups led the rounds, with $50 million funding in two deals. Fintech startup Easy Home Finance raised $35 million in its Series B funding round. The round was led by Claypond Capital and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s Asia Rising Fund.

“This funding will propel our efforts to make home financing truly digital, efficient, and accessible. By leveraging advanced data insights, our in-house technology suite not only simplifies the loan process but also accelerates the journey from loan origination to homeownership,” Easy Home Finance Ltd MD Rohit Chokhani said.

MODIFI, a B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform secured $15 million led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund with participation from existing investors Maersk, IntesaSanPaolo, Heliad, and other top-tier global investors. Deeptech robotics startup, CynLr (Cybernetics Laboratory), raised $10 million in a fresh round of Series A funding, led by Pavestone and Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India), bringing its total funding to $15.2 million.

Spacetech startup GalaxEye, successfully closed its Series A funding, securing $10 million. MountTech Growth Fund–Kavachh was the strategic investor. Logistics unicorn BlackBuck has filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The company aims to raise Rs 1,114.72 crore via public listing.

Meanwhile, Indian startups reached $12.2 billion in funding in the first 10 months this year, crossing the total amount raised throughout 2023 (about $11 billion), with two months to go. Homegrown startups surpassed $1 billion in funding again across 119 deals in the month of October.

IANS

Previous article
Every rupee collected is accounted for so it doesn’t get frittered away: FM Sitharaman
Next article
‘Khata-khat’ money transfer: Rahul’s big promise to Jharkhand women
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Khata-khat’ money transfer: Rahul’s big promise to Jharkhand women

Baghamara (Jharkhand), Nov 9:  Reiterating his promise of “khata-khat” (instant) transfer of Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to women,...
NATIONAL

Every rupee collected is accounted for so it doesn’t get frittered away: FM Sitharaman

Bengaluru, Nov 9:  The government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accounts for every rupee collected so that it...
Health

Doctor explains why a low-salt diet may not be healthy for everyone

New Delhi, Nov 8:  A healthy person should not consume a low-salt diet as it may adversely raise...
NATIONAL

Won’t allow Maha to become ATM for Mahaghotalebaaj: PM Modi’s jibe at MVA

Akola, Nov 9:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP-led Mahayuti will not allow Maharashtra...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Khata-khat’ money transfer: Rahul’s big promise to Jharkhand women

NATIONAL 0
Baghamara (Jharkhand), Nov 9:  Reiterating his promise of “khata-khat”...

Every rupee collected is accounted for so it doesn’t get frittered away: FM Sitharaman

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Nov 9:  The government, under Prime Minister Narendra...

Doctor explains why a low-salt diet may not be healthy for everyone

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 8:  A healthy person should not...
Load more

Popular news

‘Khata-khat’ money transfer: Rahul’s big promise to Jharkhand women

NATIONAL 0
Baghamara (Jharkhand), Nov 9:  Reiterating his promise of “khata-khat”...

Every rupee collected is accounted for so it doesn’t get frittered away: FM Sitharaman

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Nov 9:  The government, under Prime Minister Narendra...

Doctor explains why a low-salt diet may not be healthy for everyone

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 8:  A healthy person should not...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge