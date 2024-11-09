Mehtab confident of last laugh in ‘high-profile’ battle for Gambegre

From Saurav Borah

Tura, Nov 9:

National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for Gambegre Legislative Assembly Constituency Mehtab Chandee A Sangma is confident that she will have the last laugh in the upcoming by-poll as “people want to vote for development, which the ruling party in Meghalaya can bring.”

Amidst her hectic campaign with the by-poll in the “high-profile” Gambegre seat just three days away, The Shillong Times caught up with her at her Walbakre residence here on Saturday afternoon for a brief interview, after meeting many of her supporters who had come to meet her.

“I don’t want to be overconfident…Every election is a challenge and a task. But the response that I am getting from the ground is very positive and people are coming out and supporting us in the past two-three months of our campaign,” Mehtab said, when asked to rate her chances of winning the by-poll.

Asked about the “lack of proper medical facilities” in the 400-odd villages across Gambegre LAC and the challenges faced by people during medical emergencies, Mehtab, also a doctor by profession, said, “Tura is the most nearby town for Gambegre, so it’s obvious that people come to Tura only…But the facilities there are quite less also. But since we are in the government, we will ensure that the facilities are better. Now, Kherapara PHC is also upgraded to a CHC. With that I think it should be much better.”

On the allegations by the Opposition of the ruling party “luring voters with money and utility items,” she says, “They are just allegations. We are trying to help people. There is nothing more to that. We are not involving the government machinery at all.”

“But of course, when people come forward for some help from the government, regarding issues like roads, transformers, etc, we do whatever can be done from the government’ side. But not out of the way as I am not an MLA yet. So, people approach the chief minister, and he does whatever he can.”

On the NPP’s setback in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, she says: “Any loss in an election is obviously a setback. But there are so many reasons why that can happen. So, we cannot base the outcome of one election on the other.”

Asked if the NPP has the edge in the triangular fight with TMC and Congress, Mehtab said, “Absolutely, people want to vote for development, people want to vote for the government, and I think that is a big push.”

On the chief minister’s statement recently terming the by-poll as a very important election, she acknowledged and said, “So, let’s wait and see who people decide for and I am also hoping for the best.”

Asked if prestige was at stake in the by-poll, she said, “I wouldn’t say that, but yes, it is an important election, as every election is. So, we are out there (on the field and with the people), and we are working hard.”