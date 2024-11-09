Dynamics of Gambegre by-poll changing; Cong will win, says Saleng

From Saurav Borah

TURA, Nov. 9: Four-time Gambegre MLA, and currently Tura MP Saleng A Sangma believes the dynamics of the upcoming by-poll in Gambegre are changing, and that the “goodwill of the people he enjoys in the constituency in West Garo Hills” will have a significant bearing on the outcome.

“The ruling party used to win every now and then in a by-election. If you look back in the past… that seems to be the case. But out here (in Gambegre), the equations are different. The people of Gambegre love me…so I trust them and believe that they might not sway to whatever the ruling party might be offering them,” Sangma told The Shillong Times here amidst hectic campaigning for his close aide for two decades and Congress candidate for Gambegre LAC, Jingjang M Marak on Saturday.

Underscoring the fact that the people decide the outcome of an election, Sangma said that the people have uplifted him from an MLA to an MP of Tura Lok Sabha seat and that they would be doing the same for Jingjang, despite the big shoes that the latter has to fill now.

Sangma however admitted that it was tough being in the Opposition for six years out of 15 years as an MLA, “to bring the schemes to his constituency”.

“Being in the Opposition it was tough to bring the schemes. My area (Gambegre) was so backward…there was no road, no connectivity. Whereas there are more than 417 colonies (270-plus villages) in my constituency……but 90 percent has now been covered. But I had to start from scratch. There were hundreds of timber bridges in Gambegre but now, there is not a single timber bridge even as some concrete bridges are still under construction,” he says.

On basic amenities still eluding Gambegre, Sangma said that since he had to start from scratch, there would be areas where work is needed. For example, I don’t want to compromise on education but unless there is proper connectivity, there is a problem…lots of schools have been renovated…. but getting government funds being an Opposition MLA was hard,” Sangma said.

Regarding livelihoods of farmers being affected by smuggling, he questioned the state government as to how it could allow transit for smuggled areca nuts from Myanmar and Bangladesh. “Besides, there are some serious issues such as increase in crime rate, drug addicts, that need to be tackled, but have not been tackled by the party in power,” he said.

Sangma however hoped that the natural/virgin areas of Garo Hills need to be explored for giving a boost to tourism.

For his part, Gambegre candidate Jingjang termed Saleng Sangma as his mentor and that his role in the past was enough to swing the tide in his favour.

“I anticipate a tough fight but my chances are bright as the presence of Tura MP and former MLA from Gambegre Saleng Sangma in the campaign itself is enough,” Jingjang said, while admitting that it will be “challenging to live up to the expectations of the people (if he wins) as his predecessor had already raised the bar over the years.”

Asked about his priorities if he wins, he said since it would be the first time as an MLA (if he wins), he would focus on his priorities after consultations with the people and party leaders and workers.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, MPCC working president Deborah C Marak said Jingjang has been a close aide of Saleng Sangma over the past two decades and that should see him through in his maiden contest.

“During my visits to the villages in Gambegre, I have seen people looking up to Saleng Sangma. So, the narrative of the ruling party winning in a by-poll might change here and Congress should win the close contest,” Marak said.