‘Presidential inquiry needed to remove VC’

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Former NEHUTA president, Xavier P Mao on Friday said there has to be a visitorial inquiry recommended by the President of India for removal of incumbent Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla from his position.

“The visitorial inquiry appointed by the President of India will probe against the commission and omission of the VC. If the inquiry committee is adversely against him then the President of India can remove him,” Prof Mao said while reacting to the demands of the agitating students for the VC’s ouster.

The President of India is the appointing authority of the VC.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma said the students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the university have lost their trust in Prof Shukla. “The students have the right to ask the VC to step down because he did not take any initiative to address the concerns of the students, the teachers or the non-teaching staff,” Kma said.