Mediate to end stalemate, Guv tells NEHU teachers

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Governor CH Vijayashankar on Friday suggested that the NEHUTA and MeTTA-NEHU should act as mediators to end the current stalemate in the university.

As the Chief Rector of NEHU, he also asked the students to end their indefinite hunger strike because of concerns about their health.

He assured to provide necessary support to resolve the matter as soon as possible and to uphold the prestige of NEHU. He said the teaching association of NEHU sought his attention and discussed the severe crisis unfolding in the university over the past few days.

The Governor inquired about the situation from NEHUTA and held a detailed discussion on the grievances of the students, as well as the concerns of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

He requested the associations to identify the specific problems and propose both short-term and long-term solutions. He also advised them to submit a comprehensive representation, after which an actionable plan would be drawn up.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan, MeTTA-NEHU vice president Donkupar Syiem said Vijayashankar wants the teachers to be mediators and suggested inviting the state government, the university administration, and stakeholders such as the teachers and students’ associations for a discussion.

Syiem said the Governor wanted to have a point-to-point and one-to-one discussion to resolve the university’s issues.

“We cannot predict the outcome of this deliberation. But the positive thing is that the matters will be precipitated at the Governor’s House,” he said, adding the meeting may take place on November 12.

He said the Governor understands the gravity of the situation and does not want the strike to be prolonged.

“This was the message we got from him,” he said.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma said the Governor wanted the teachers to suggest the best possible solution to end the hunger strike and to enable the students to go back to their classes.

He felt there was a need to look into the long-term and short-term solutions. “We are happy since the Governor is willing to talk with everyone, including the agitating students. Probably, we will have a joint discussion among the various stakeholders of the university,” he said.

Kma said they have not come to meet the Governor to place any demands but to apprise him of the situation in NEHU.

He said the Governor has directed the teachers and all stakeholders to submit their suggestions on how to end the ongoing turmoil. “We are happy since he was very patient in listening to our grievances,” he said.

He added that the Governor is keeping tabs on the situation in NEHU. “I think it is a good sign to have a Governor who is deeply concerned about the university,” Kma said.