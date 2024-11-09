Saturday, November 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Mediate to end stalemate, Guv tells NEHU teachers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Governor CH Vijayashankar on Friday suggested that the NEHUTA and MeTTA-NEHU should act as mediators to end the current stalemate in the university.
As the Chief Rector of NEHU, he also asked the students to end their indefinite hunger strike because of concerns about their health.
He assured to provide necessary support to resolve the matter as soon as possible and to uphold the prestige of NEHU. He said the teaching association of NEHU sought his attention and discussed the severe crisis unfolding in the university over the past few days.
The Governor inquired about the situation from NEHUTA and held a detailed discussion on the grievances of the students, as well as the concerns of the teaching and non-teaching staff.
He requested the associations to identify the specific problems and propose both short-term and long-term solutions. He also advised them to submit a comprehensive representation, after which an actionable plan would be drawn up.
Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan, MeTTA-NEHU vice president Donkupar Syiem said Vijayashankar wants the teachers to be mediators and suggested inviting the state government, the university administration, and stakeholders such as the teachers and students’ associations for a discussion.
Syiem said the Governor wanted to have a point-to-point and one-to-one discussion to resolve the university’s issues.
“We cannot predict the outcome of this deliberation. But the positive thing is that the matters will be precipitated at the Governor’s House,” he said, adding the meeting may take place on November 12.
He said the Governor understands the gravity of the situation and does not want the strike to be prolonged.
“This was the message we got from him,” he said.
NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma said the Governor wanted the teachers to suggest the best possible solution to end the hunger strike and to enable the students to go back to their classes.
He felt there was a need to look into the long-term and short-term solutions. “We are happy since the Governor is willing to talk with everyone, including the agitating students. Probably, we will have a joint discussion among the various stakeholders of the university,” he said.
Kma said they have not come to meet the Governor to place any demands but to apprise him of the situation in NEHU.
He said the Governor has directed the teachers and all stakeholders to submit their suggestions on how to end the ongoing turmoil. “We are happy since he was very patient in listening to our grievances,” he said.
He added that the Governor is keeping tabs on the situation in NEHU. “I think it is a good sign to have a Governor who is deeply concerned about the university,” Kma said.

Previous article
‘Presidential inquiry needed to remove VC’
Next article
Govt decides to call NEHU VC, take stock of situation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Syiem of Sohra offers land for new airport

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Syiem of Hima Sohra, Freeman Singh Syiem called on Governor CH Vijayashankar on Friday with...
MEGHALAYA

Congress asks govt to assess impact before relocation move

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The Opposition Congress has asked the state government if it has conducted a proper impact...
SPORTS

Samson creates history as India post 202/8 vs South Africa

Durban, Nov 8: Sanju Samson powered his way to a remarkable century, propelling India to a competitive 202/8...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU not a pvt property: VPP on NEHUSU snub

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Friday said the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Syiem of Sohra offers land for new airport

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 8: Syiem of Hima Sohra, Freeman Singh...

Congress asks govt to assess impact before relocation move

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 8: The Opposition Congress has asked the...

Samson creates history as India post 202/8 vs South Africa

SPORTS 0
Durban, Nov 8: Sanju Samson powered his way to...
Load more

Popular news

Syiem of Sohra offers land for new airport

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 8: Syiem of Hima Sohra, Freeman Singh...

Congress asks govt to assess impact before relocation move

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 8: The Opposition Congress has asked the...

Samson creates history as India post 202/8 vs South Africa

SPORTS 0
Durban, Nov 8: Sanju Samson powered his way to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge