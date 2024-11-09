Ratan Tata’s absence deeply felt across every segment of society: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Ratan Naval Tata’s absence has been deeply felt not only across the nation but also around the world. In a tribute, PM Modi remembered Ratan Tata who passed away on October 9 last month, saying from bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society.

“Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals mourn his loss. Those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened,” wrote the Prime Minister. “For the youth, Ratan Tata was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility.

“For others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide. Despite this, he wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness,” said PM Modi.

The Tata Trusts Board has appointed Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, as the new Chairperson after the iconic industrialist’s demise. According to PM Modi, Ratan Tata’s unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities.

“In recent years, he became known for mentoring India’s Startup ecosystem, investing in many promising ventures. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognised the potential they had to shape India’s future,” said the Prime Minister.

“By backing their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, which I am confident will continue to positively impact India for decades to come.

“He constantly championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India synonymous with world-class quality,” PM Modi emphasised.

Last month, PM Modi, alongside his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking a major milestone for the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the aviation sector.

In his tribute, the Prime Minister said that he had the privilege of knowing Ratan Tata very closely over the years. “We worked closely in Gujarat, where he invested extensively, including in many of the projects he was very passionate about. Just a few weeks ago, I was in Vadodara with the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez and we jointly inaugurated an aircraft complex where C-295 aircrafts would be made in India. It was Ratan Tata who started working on this. Needless to say, Ratan Tata’s presence was greatly missed,” the Prime Minister noted.

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group Chairman, passed away on October 9 this year as the age of 86 years.

IANS