Saturday, November 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Ratan Tata’s absence deeply felt across every segment of society: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Ratan Naval Tata’s absence has been deeply felt not only across the nation but also around the world. In a tribute, PM Modi remembered Ratan Tata who passed away on October 9 last month, saying from bustling cities and towns to villages, his absence is deeply felt across every segment of society.

“Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals mourn his loss. Those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy are equally saddened,” wrote the Prime Minister. “For the youth, Ratan Tata was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility.

“For others, he represented the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group ascended to new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility worldwide. Despite this, he wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness,” said PM Modi.

The Tata Trusts Board has appointed Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, as the new Chairperson after the iconic industrialist’s demise. According to PM Modi, Ratan Tata’s unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities.

“In recent years, he became known for mentoring India’s Startup ecosystem, investing in many promising ventures. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognised the potential they had to shape India’s future,” said the Prime Minister.

“By backing their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, which I am confident will continue to positively impact India for decades to come.

“He constantly championed excellence, urging Indian enterprises to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India synonymous with world-class quality,” PM Modi emphasised.

Last month, PM Modi, alongside his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking a major milestone for the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the aviation sector.

In his tribute, the Prime Minister said that he had the privilege of knowing Ratan Tata very closely over the years. “We worked closely in Gujarat, where he invested extensively, including in many of the projects he was very passionate about. Just a few weeks ago, I was in Vadodara with the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez and we jointly inaugurated an aircraft complex where C-295 aircrafts would be made in India. It was Ratan Tata who started working on this. Needless to say, Ratan Tata’s presence was greatly missed,” the Prime Minister noted.

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group Chairman, passed away on October 9 this year as the age of 86 years.

IANS

Previous article
Hit by areca nut smuggling, Gambegre farmers hope for better days post by-poll
Next article
How receiving digital life certificate becomes a daunting task for India’s elderly
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Medtech leaders welcome govt’s move to launch Rs 500cr scheme for medical devices

New Delhi, Nov 9: The government’s new Rs 500 crore scheme for the medical device industry will not...
NATIONAL

Sudhanshu Trivedi snubs Pak at UN, says J&K ‘will remain integral part of India’

New Delhi, Nov 9: Taking a firm stand in the United Nations on the matter of India’s territorial...
News Alert

Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi had a great partnership with the ball, says Mark Boucher

New Delhi, Nov 9:  Former South Africa wicketkeeper and head coach Mark Boucher praised spin twins Ravi Bishnoi...
INTERNATIONAL

Suicide blast at Quetta Railway Station kills dozens in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 9:  At least 24 people have been killed in Pakistan while over 50 others are injured...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Medtech leaders welcome govt’s move to launch Rs 500cr scheme for medical devices

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 9: The government’s new Rs 500...

Sudhanshu Trivedi snubs Pak at UN, says J&K ‘will remain integral part of India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 9: Taking a firm stand in...

Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi had a great partnership with the ball, says Mark Boucher

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 9:  Former South Africa wicketkeeper and...
Load more

Popular news

Medtech leaders welcome govt’s move to launch Rs 500cr scheme for medical devices

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 9: The government’s new Rs 500...

Sudhanshu Trivedi snubs Pak at UN, says J&K ‘will remain integral part of India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 9: Taking a firm stand in...

Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi had a great partnership with the ball, says Mark Boucher

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 9:  Former South Africa wicketkeeper and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge