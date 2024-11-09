Saturday, November 9, 2024
Rugala, folk song competition mark second day of Wangala Festival

By: From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 8: The second day of the 48th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival on Friday witnessed the Rugala ceremony and a folk song competition aimed to promote traditional music and musical instruments.
Registrar General, High Court of Meghalaya E Kharumnuid, MHIS was the chief guest in the presence of other dignitaries.
It may be mentioned that a day ahead of the Wangala, Rugala is performed by the Nokma (village chief), during the ritual, the offering of the first-hand special rice beer along with cooked rice and vegetables are given to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver.
Extending his warm greeting to the Garo community on the occasion, the chief guest expressed his gratitude to the Wangala Committee members for being able to witness the festival.
Kharumnuid added that the festival would promote peace, harmony, and prosperity to the community as well as to the people of the state.
He also expressed hope that the festival would scale greater heights in the future and spread the message of love and brotherhood.
Chairman, of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee Ronald Rikman Sangma while informing that the infrastructural developmental activities in the Garo Heritage Village were progressing in a phased manner, said, that much more has to be done in the future.
He expressed his thankfulness to the government for their constant support adding its continued support in the future for completing the project was looked forward to.

