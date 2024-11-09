Saturday, November 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Three dacoit gang members held in WGH, one escapes

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, Nov 8: An inter-state gang of dacoits were arrested by the West Garo Hills police team after they came face to face with a police patrol on Thursday evening.
As per reports, a police team was conducting mobile patrolling at Dadenggre area in WGH during a check when a vehicle (white Alto) suddenly stopped and tried to flee by reversing.
However, their luck ran out due to the narrow dimensions of the road as the vehicle was unable to turn.
Sensing something wrong, the police team rushed towards the vehicle and apprehended the occupants. However, one of the gang members was able to run from the spot and flee, taking advantage of the night.
Upon searching the vehicle (AS 18K 6601), the police team recovered one 7.65 pistol from the dashboard. Other items recovered were one Khukri (dagger), one black handkerchief, one bandana and three mobile phones.
The arrested gang members have been identified as Hemjit Rabha (32) of Khardang village, Assam, Lakingsbirth Marak (30) of Anogre, WGH, and Rikkam D. Sangma (27) of Kama Dorenggre, Anogre, WGH.
As per police sources, the escaped gang member is a resident of Assam and search for him is currently ongoing.

