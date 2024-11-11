East Khasi Hills victorious at 30th State Karate C’ship

Shillong, Nov 10: East Khasi Hills were the Overall Champions in the men’s and women’s divisions of the 30th State Karate Championship 2024, which concluded here on Saturday.

Eastern West Khasi Hills were the runners-up in the men’s category and Ri-Bhoi the runners-up in the women’s.

The three-day event was organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and held at the JN Indoor Stadium, Polo.

The annual championship this year saw 456 karatekas register from the ages of 6 and up in both kumite (sparring) and kata (demonstration of form) events. Karatekas from here will be selected to represent the state at national events and the upcoming Meghalaya Games.

Shillong MP Shri Ricky AJ Syngkon was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Also present was the Meghalaya State Olympic Association Working President Shri John F Kharshiing and other dignitaries.

They were treated to top quality action in the kumite finals as well as a mesmerising demonstration of team kata.

Overall, the standard of karate displayed this year has increased, with the hours, weeks, months and years of training, dedication and discipline clear to see.

Many of those who have competed in past editions of this championship are now themselves officials and coaches, thereby helping to create a production line of karate talent that should keep Meghalaya competitive with the rest of the country for years to come. Apart from the team awards, which were presented by Syngkon, individual Best Karateka awards were presented by Kharshiing.

These honours went to Fadrick Wanniang (junior boys), Paul Danny Kharmudai (senior men), Audrella C Marbaniang (junior girls) and Carene Sohiong (senior women). Carene represented Ri-Bhoi while the other three competed for East Khasi Hills.

Speaking before he formally closed the tournament, Syngkon urged the karatekas to be creative, optimistic and to do everything with passion.

“These are the ingredients and important qualities that will make a world of difference,” he said. “With sincerity and hard work we can transform our state and this great country of ours through sports.”