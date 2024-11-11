HSPDP to fight for select seats in ADC polls

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The HSPDP does not intend to contest all seats, focusing instead on constituencies where it has a strong base.

Speaking to reporters, HSPDP president KP Pangniang said the party is well-organised in 12 constituencies under the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and in about five to six constituencies in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

He mentioned that the party may consider contesting in other constituencies if strong candidates emerge. “We have asked various party units to submit candidate names. At the same time, we are inviting applications for the party ticket in constituencies where we do not have an established unit,” Pangniang explained. He said candidate are likely to be selected by November, adding that talks are on with the UDP to explore potential alliances in select seats in KHADC and JHADC.