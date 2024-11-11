Monday, November 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HSPDP to fight for select seats in ADC polls

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The HSPDP does not intend to contest all seats, focusing instead on constituencies where it has a strong base.
Speaking to reporters, HSPDP president KP Pangniang said the party is well-organised in 12 constituencies under the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and in about five to six constituencies in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).
He mentioned that the party may consider contesting in other constituencies if strong candidates emerge. “We have asked various party units to submit candidate names. At the same time, we are inviting applications for the party ticket in constituencies where we do not have an established unit,” Pangniang explained. He said candidate are likely to be selected by November, adding that talks are on with the UDP to explore potential alliances in select seats in KHADC and JHADC.

Previous article
Thousands of faithful descend on the city for Eucharistic Procession
Next article
A priest performs rituals on the occasion of Jagadhatri Puja at Sanatan Dharma Sabha Harisabha, Laban, on Sunday. (ST)
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

60 youths from Phudmuri benefit from career guidance programme

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Sixty youths from Phudmuri area in Shillong were led through activity-driven and career exploration sessions...
MEGHALAYA

People participate in an annual cleaning drive organised by Dorbar Shnong Nongkseh at Lum Jingtep Shnong (locality graveyard) in Nongkseh village...

MEGHALAYA

Umiam woes: UDP tells govt to prioritise public convenience

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday urged the state government to prioritise public convenience,...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

The Autumn Colours of Shillong “Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go,” as this quote...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge