Thousands of faithful descend on the city for Eucharistic Procession

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The annual Eucharistic Procession in Shillong drew thousands of Catholic faithful on Sunday wherein the year’s procession began at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians in Laitumkhrah, part of the Shillong Archdiocese.

The all-important event involved morning prayers and a solemn Holy Mass led by Shillong Archbishop Victor Lyngdoh, joined by Bishops Wilbert Marwein and Ferdinand Dkhar.

The procession, starting from the Calvary area, moved through notable parts of Shillong, including Dhankheti, the Shillong-Jowai Road, Laitumkhrah Main Road, and Don Bosco Square, before returning to Calvary.

Known as “Corpus Christi” or “the Body of Christ,” this religious event is rooted in Catholic tradition dating back to 1247 in Liege, Belgium, and symbolises a public display of faith.

The annual Eucharistic Procession not only united the Catholic community in Shillong but also drew participation from nearby archdioceses like Jowai and Nongstoin.