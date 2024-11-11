Monday, November 11, 2024
Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma: I felt unsafe around her

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Mumbai, Nov 11: In an emotional video, “Anupamaa” actress Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter, Esha Verma, publicly spoke out against the actress and her father, Ashwin K Verma.

Esha accused them of being “true bullies.” She criticized her father for his lack of support and for failing to protect her during her childhood. In a video, Esha also opened up about feeling unsafe around Rupali. She shared that whenever she tried to confide in the actor, her father Ashwin would always take Rupali’s side rather than supporting his own daughter.

In the video posted on her Instagram handle, Verma could be heard saying, “Hello everybody. My name is Esha Verma. And, if you know me, you will know me from the stories I have been circling on the internet from last week. I just want to say a big thank you for the kindness and the support I have received from others.”

She went on to add, “I may be 26 now, but the pain and memories still stick, affecting both my future and present. Through all of this, I have had to stand up against my bullies. It wasn’t just me who was hurt; my mother was, too. They didn’t acknowledge me. They chose to abandon me, criticise me, and pick on my insecurities. They never apologised to me, either publicly or personally. What hurt the most was my own father’s response- he chose to mock mental health. He didn’t shield me from the harsh comments I faced, nor did he protect me throughout my life. And that hurts, truly.”

“The wounds that you have healed open up again, especially when you have to see them in the media. I have avoided it, but sometimes it catches your attention. And then it hurts again and again and again, especially when you build your character and career off of lies and hurting someone else. And not once feel guilty about it,” Esha further mentioned.

Talking about how her father always took Rupali’s side, she stated, “I don’t know if he is watching this but a letter or a message to my papa. I’m sorry this had to go this far. But you have never apologised to me. Nor did you listen. You always shut me down. I felt unsafe around her, especially. I tried to open up to you and you would never take my side. I thought I was your little girl. Growing up, I told everyone about you, my friends and family that I wanted to be just like him when I grow up, a filmmaker. You never encouraged that either.”

Esha Verma, daughter of Ashwin, has been grabbing headlines ever since she accused Rupali of having an extra marital affair with her father. Verma, an alumna of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, is currently living in New Jersey with her mother, Sapna, and her sister. Esha’s mother, Sapna, won the title of Miss Karnataka in 1986. For the unversed, Rupali and Ashwin tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to a son, Rudransh.

IANS

Previous article
Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts again, spewing ash 1 km above summit
Next article
Pure fiction, completely untrue: Russia denies Trump-Putin conversation
