Monday, November 11, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts again, spewing ash 1 km above summit

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jakarta, Nov 11: The Semeru volcano, located in Indonesia’s Java, erupted again early on Monday at 03:35 a.m. local time, spewing thick grey ash up to 1 kilometre above its summit.

“This eruption was recorded by a seismograph with a duration of 122 seconds and a significant maximum amplitude,” said Ghufron Alwi, an officer at the Semeru Volcano Observation Post. Earlier, at 01:47 a.m. local time, a similar eruption occurred with a duration of 146 seconds and an ash column height of 1 kilometre, indicating high volcanic activity in the past few hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

From January until November 11, 2024, Mount Semeru has erupted 1,738 times, with volcanic activity dominated by eruption tremors, signaling continuous magma pressure beneath the surface.

The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has prohibited people from conducting any activities within an 8-kilometre radius of the summit, including along the Besuk Kobokan River, which is at risk of hot ash clouds and lava flows. Authorities also warned of the potential for hot ash and lava flows to extend up to 13 kilometres from the summit, given the increasing eruption intensity.

IANS

Previous article
2nd T20I: Stubbs guides SA to three-wicket win as Chakaravarthy’s five-fer goes in vain
Next article
Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma: I felt unsafe around her
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Kidney disease, diabetes may raise heart disease risk 28 years earlier

New Delhi, Nov 11: People with chronic kidney disease (CKD), Type 2 diabetes, or both were predicted to...
INTERNATIONAL

Russian Deputy PM hails growing business ties with India amid ‘external economic pressure’

Mumbai, Nov 11: Highlighting that Russia-India business relations continue to strengthen amid the "external economic pressure", Russian First...
Business

Indian share market ends flat, gold continues to trade low

Mumbai, Nov 11: The Indian stock markets closed flat on Monday as selling was seen in the auto,...
Economy

US oil drilling costs may reach $67-$70 per barrel by 2026 under Trump

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Donald Trump presidency in the US could have a significant impact on the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kidney disease, diabetes may raise heart disease risk 28 years earlier

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 11: People with chronic kidney disease...

Russian Deputy PM hails growing business ties with India amid ‘external economic pressure’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: Highlighting that Russia-India business relations continue...

Indian share market ends flat, gold continues to trade low

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: The Indian stock markets closed flat...
Load more

Popular news

Kidney disease, diabetes may raise heart disease risk 28 years earlier

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 11: People with chronic kidney disease...

Russian Deputy PM hails growing business ties with India amid ‘external economic pressure’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: Highlighting that Russia-India business relations continue...

Indian share market ends flat, gold continues to trade low

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: The Indian stock markets closed flat...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge