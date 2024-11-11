The Autumn Colours of Shillong



“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go,” as this quote suggests, Shillong seems to embrace the season with a graceful letting go. Trees shed their leaves along the pathways, leaving golden, earthy tones underfoot. Familiar greenery takes on shades of amber and brown, making the city’s ordinary strolls into scenic journeys through an autumn palette.

But even as some leaves fall, the city welcomes the first fresh blooms of winter, adding surprising bursts of the Cherry Blossom that hint at the coming season. This seasonal contrast, leaves turning brown and blossoms reappearing, tells that in each ending, there is a new beginning, and that life, much like the city’s autumn, is a continuous cycle of change and renewal.

Lyrics on Loop

With music festival season just around the corner, the air and youngsters are fully prepared to join in on every chorus. Walking around town, this Shillong Jottings member caught a glimpse of this dedication in a rather amusing eavesdropping moment, where outside a cafe, a couple of young festival-goers excitedly shared,“I’m telling you, I’m not missing a beat on that Bryan Adams song this time!” Their friend nodded, adding how they’d been ‘studying up’ on Clean Bandit’s greatest hits to feel left out, and with Akon set to perform, they both laughed, knowing they’d need to be ready to join the crowd on his classics.

At first, this SJ member thought they were gearing up for their own performance, an easy mistake in a city brimming with musicians. But no, they were simply getting ready to belt it out ahead of the festival season, and giving the impression, that to be part of the crowd, you’ve got to know your lines!