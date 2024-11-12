Tuesday, November 12, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNews Alert

Bears on prowl! Sensex tanks 820 points, Nifty below 24,000

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Nov 12: The Indian stock market closed in red on Tuesday as heavy selling was seen in all sectors except IT and realty. India’s main benchmark indices closed down by more than 1 per cent at the end of trading.

Sensex fell 820.97 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 78,675.18 and Nifty settled at 23,883.45, down 257.85 points, or 1.07 per cent. Selling was driven by banking stocks. Nifty Bank fell 718.95 points or 1.39 per cent to 51,157.80. Nifty midcap 100 index closed at 55,257.50 at the end of trading after falling 596.25 points or 1.07 per cent.

The Nifty smallcap 100 index closed at 17,991.60 after falling 233.55 points or 1.28 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, PSE, auto, PSU Bank, financial service, pharma, FMCG, metal, media, energy, private bank, and infra were major losers.

In the Sensex pack, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, SBI, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.However, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 1,236 shares were trading in green, 2,234 shares in red, and there was no change in 91 shares. Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said: “The Nifty slipped from its recent consolidation on the daily chart, indicating growing pessimism in the market. The index has been holding below key short-term moving averages, specifically the 21-EMA and 50-EMA, further weakening sentiment.”

“The daily RSI is declining, accompanied by a bearish crossover. In the short term, the index may move towards the 23,600–23,650 range, while resistance on the higher end is seen at 24,000,” De said.

He further stated that the rupee traded weaker by 0.01 rupees, closing at 84.40, as FIIs continued their selling spree in the Indian market. However, the rupee received some relief from falling crude and gold prices, as the reduced pace of decline could potentially improve India’s import bill in the coming months.

IANS

Previous article
India’s public sector banks clocks 11 pc growth at Rs 236 lakh crore in April-Sep FY25
Next article
NESO calls for intervention of Dharmendra Pradhan to resolve NEHU crisis
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Zenith blames NPP for Gambegre ‘apathy’; says TMC poised to win bypoll

From Saurav Borah Tura, Nov. 9: Former Cabinet minister and Meghalaya Trinamool Congress vice-president Zenith Sangma is batting for his...
NATIONAL

Terror network: NIA searches pan-India locations, including Assam, Tripura

Guwahati, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive simultaneous searches at multiple locations across the...
NATIONAL

PM Modi hails Pankaj Advani’s ‘phenomenal accomplishment’ in World Billiards Championships

New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian ace queist Pankaj Advani for becoming the...
NATIONAL

India at take-off stage of development with young population, robust infra growth: Mark Mobius

New Delhi, Nov 12: India is now at the take-off stage of development where the young demographic with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zenith blames NPP for Gambegre ‘apathy’; says TMC poised to win bypoll

MEGHALAYA 0
From Saurav Borah Tura, Nov. 9: Former Cabinet minister and Meghalaya...

Terror network: NIA searches pan-India locations, including Assam, Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has...

PM Modi hails Pankaj Advani’s ‘phenomenal accomplishment’ in World Billiards Championships

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

Popular news

Zenith blames NPP for Gambegre ‘apathy’; says TMC poised to win bypoll

MEGHALAYA 0
From Saurav Borah Tura, Nov. 9: Former Cabinet minister and Meghalaya...

Terror network: NIA searches pan-India locations, including Assam, Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has...

PM Modi hails Pankaj Advani’s ‘phenomenal accomplishment’ in World Billiards Championships

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge