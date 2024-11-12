NESO calls for intervention of Dharmendra Pradhan to resolve NEHU crisis

Shillong, Nov 12: The North East Students Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday has urges the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan for his immediate intervention to solve the prevalent crisis in NEHU.

In a representation submitted to Pradhan, NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said that they would like to bring to attention the current scenario prevailing in NEHU whereby there is a total breakdown of administration due to the ongoing indefinite hunger strike launched by the students of this University under the banner of the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit.

He further pointed out that the current Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prabha Shankar Shukla is indifferent to the woes and the appeals of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff since he took over the mantle as the VC of the University.

“Petitions after petitions were submitted to the VC by the NEHUSU but the VC is least concerned in addressing the issues plaguing the University,” he said. After a thorough deliberation with the VC which yields a futile result, Jyrwa said that the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit are compelled to resort to agitation in the form of an indefinite hunger strike in front of the VC’s office since November 5 seeking ouster of the VC and of other officials.

“Whereas classes are disrupted due to the non-cooperation of the students, teachers and non-teaching staffs, the health condition of the fasting students is also deteriorating day by day raising concern in the state regarding their well-being ,” NESO chairman said.