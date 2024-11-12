Tuesday, November 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

NESO calls for intervention of Dharmendra Pradhan to resolve NEHU crisis

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 12: The North East Students Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday has urges the  Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan for his immediate intervention to solve the prevalent crisis in NEHU.
In a representation submitted to Pradhan, NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said that they would like to bring to attention the current scenario prevailing in NEHU whereby there is a total breakdown of administration due to the ongoing indefinite hunger strike launched by the students of this University under the banner of the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit.
He further pointed out that the current Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prabha Shankar Shukla is indifferent to the woes and the appeals of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff since he took over the mantle as the VC of the University.

“Petitions after petitions were submitted to the VC by the NEHUSU but the VC is least concerned in addressing the issues plaguing the University,” he said. After a thorough deliberation with the VC which yields a futile result, Jyrwa said that the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit are compelled to resort to agitation in the form of an indefinite hunger strike in front of the VC’s office since November 5 seeking ouster of the VC and of other officials.
“Whereas classes are disrupted due to the non-cooperation of the students, teachers and non-teaching staffs, the health condition of the fasting students is also deteriorating day by day raising concern in the state regarding their well-being ,” NESO chairman said.

Previous article
Bears on prowl! Sensex tanks 820 points, Nifty below 24,000
Next article
Curtains down on Shad Nongkrem festival
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Zenith blames NPP for Gambegre ‘apathy’; says TMC poised to win bypoll

From Saurav Borah Tura, Nov. 9: Former Cabinet minister and Meghalaya Trinamool Congress vice-president Zenith Sangma is batting for his...
NATIONAL

Terror network: NIA searches pan-India locations, including Assam, Tripura

Guwahati, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive simultaneous searches at multiple locations across the...
NATIONAL

PM Modi hails Pankaj Advani’s ‘phenomenal accomplishment’ in World Billiards Championships

New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian ace queist Pankaj Advani for becoming the...
NATIONAL

India at take-off stage of development with young population, robust infra growth: Mark Mobius

New Delhi, Nov 12: India is now at the take-off stage of development where the young demographic with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zenith blames NPP for Gambegre ‘apathy’; says TMC poised to win bypoll

MEGHALAYA 0
From Saurav Borah Tura, Nov. 9: Former Cabinet minister and Meghalaya...

Terror network: NIA searches pan-India locations, including Assam, Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has...

PM Modi hails Pankaj Advani’s ‘phenomenal accomplishment’ in World Billiards Championships

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

Popular news

Zenith blames NPP for Gambegre ‘apathy’; says TMC poised to win bypoll

MEGHALAYA 0
From Saurav Borah Tura, Nov. 9: Former Cabinet minister and Meghalaya...

Terror network: NIA searches pan-India locations, including Assam, Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has...

PM Modi hails Pankaj Advani’s ‘phenomenal accomplishment’ in World Billiards Championships

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge