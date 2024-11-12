Tuesday, November 12, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

India register 4-0 victory against Malaysia

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

RAJGIR (Bihar), Nov11: The Indian women’s hockey team kicked off its campaign in the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with a 4-0 victory against Malaysia in this historic city of Bihar on Monday. Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’), and Udita (44’) found the back of the net in the game that saw India create numerous chances and put on a solid defensive performance to walk away with three points.
India were slow to start the game and Malaysia’s Nur Mohd was presented with the first opportunity to score after a clever run in behind the defence but Indian goalkeeper Savita was on hand to bail the team out and save them from early blushes.
Malaysia earned a penalty corner soon after but the shot was deflected wide.
Jolted into action, India wrestled back control over the ball and earned two penalty corners in quick succession. On the second occasion, after a fumbled stop, Deepika shot the ball towards the goal and Sangita Kumari was alert to slot the ball into goal from close range and make it 1-0 for India. India continued to press the Malaysian team and created two chances for Preeti Dubey to score but she was unable to convert. Captain Salima Tete earned a penalty corner with 10 seconds to go but India couldn’t capitalise.
India pressed their advantage in the second quarter, constantly probing into the opposition circle and sending the defence into a scramble but were unable to find the finishing touch.
India then proceeded to slow down the tempo in search of a clear goal-scoring chance. Lalremsiami earned a penalty corner with a blazing run down the baseline with four minutes left for half time but Neha’s shot sailed wide of the post. They even earned a penalty corner at the stroke of halftime but failed to change the scoreline.
The game played out in a similar fashion in the third quarter with Deepika earning a penalty corner soon after the start but Navneet Kaur’s shot from a variation was easily swatted away.
Against the run of play, Malaysia drew a penalty corner but Savita was alert again to stop the attempt at her goal.
On the other hand, India continued to look for an opening. They earned another penalty corner with three minutes left and Navneet Kaur rocketed the ball to Preeti Dubey, whose angled stick deflected the ball into goal and doubled India’s lead.
This was followed up by another penalty corner, this time Udita stepped up to sound the backboard and make it 3-0 for India ahead of the last quarter.
India pressed on for more goals in the fourth quarter and earned a penalty corner with 10 minutes left in the game although, goalkeeper Siti Nasir stopped Udita’s attempt this time.
With more control in the game, India continued to peg Malaysia back in their own half and create chances.
India embarked on another quick transition with Sangita who weaved past two defenders into the shooting circle and unleashed a reverse tomahawk to make it a brace for her on the day and end the game in India’s favour.
India will play their next match of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 against Korea on November 12. (IANS)

Previous article
Sports Snippets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Traumatised by war, Lebanon children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional

Beirut, Nov 11: Curled up in his father’s lap, clinging to his chest, Hussein Mikdad cried his heart...
INTERNATIONAL

Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine; 6 killed

Kyiv, Nov 11: Russian glide bombs, drones and a ballistic missile smashed into cities in southern and eastern...
INTERNATIONAL

Mastermind of Karachi airport suicide attack arrested

Karachi, Nov 11: The alleged mastermind of the Karachi airport suicide attack and four suspected accomplices, including a...
INTERNATIONAL

Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ vows to deport illegal migrants

New York, Nov 11: US President-elect Donald Trump, announcing his first executive appointment, named Tom Homan as his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Traumatised by war, Lebanon children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 11: Curled up in his father’s lap,...

Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine; 6 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Nov 11: Russian glide bombs, drones and a...

Mastermind of Karachi airport suicide attack arrested

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, Nov 11: The alleged mastermind of the Karachi...
Load more

Popular news

Traumatised by war, Lebanon children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 11: Curled up in his father’s lap,...

Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine; 6 killed

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Nov 11: Russian glide bombs, drones and a...

Mastermind of Karachi airport suicide attack arrested

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, Nov 11: The alleged mastermind of the Karachi...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge