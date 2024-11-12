India register 4-0 victory against Malaysia

RAJGIR (Bihar), Nov11: The Indian women’s hockey team kicked off its campaign in the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with a 4-0 victory against Malaysia in this historic city of Bihar on Monday. Sangita Kumari (8’, 55’), Preeti Dubey (43’), and Udita (44’) found the back of the net in the game that saw India create numerous chances and put on a solid defensive performance to walk away with three points.

India were slow to start the game and Malaysia’s Nur Mohd was presented with the first opportunity to score after a clever run in behind the defence but Indian goalkeeper Savita was on hand to bail the team out and save them from early blushes.

Malaysia earned a penalty corner soon after but the shot was deflected wide.

Jolted into action, India wrestled back control over the ball and earned two penalty corners in quick succession. On the second occasion, after a fumbled stop, Deepika shot the ball towards the goal and Sangita Kumari was alert to slot the ball into goal from close range and make it 1-0 for India. India continued to press the Malaysian team and created two chances for Preeti Dubey to score but she was unable to convert. Captain Salima Tete earned a penalty corner with 10 seconds to go but India couldn’t capitalise.

India pressed their advantage in the second quarter, constantly probing into the opposition circle and sending the defence into a scramble but were unable to find the finishing touch.

India then proceeded to slow down the tempo in search of a clear goal-scoring chance. Lalremsiami earned a penalty corner with a blazing run down the baseline with four minutes left for half time but Neha’s shot sailed wide of the post. They even earned a penalty corner at the stroke of halftime but failed to change the scoreline.

The game played out in a similar fashion in the third quarter with Deepika earning a penalty corner soon after the start but Navneet Kaur’s shot from a variation was easily swatted away.

Against the run of play, Malaysia drew a penalty corner but Savita was alert again to stop the attempt at her goal.

On the other hand, India continued to look for an opening. They earned another penalty corner with three minutes left and Navneet Kaur rocketed the ball to Preeti Dubey, whose angled stick deflected the ball into goal and doubled India’s lead.

This was followed up by another penalty corner, this time Udita stepped up to sound the backboard and make it 3-0 for India ahead of the last quarter.

India pressed on for more goals in the fourth quarter and earned a penalty corner with 10 minutes left in the game although, goalkeeper Siti Nasir stopped Udita’s attempt this time.

With more control in the game, India continued to peg Malaysia back in their own half and create chances.

India embarked on another quick transition with Sangita who weaved past two defenders into the shooting circle and unleashed a reverse tomahawk to make it a brace for her on the day and end the game in India’s favour.

India will play their next match of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 against Korea on November 12. (IANS)