Tuesday, November 12, 2024
SPORTS

MCA makes changes to Ranji Trophy squad for next two matches

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Nov 11: The senior men’s selection committee of the Meghalaya Cricket Association has selected a squad of 15 players plus standbys for the fifth and sixth Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches.
Meghalaya have travelled to Vadodara to take on Baroda from November 13 to 16 and there will then be a break before the sixth match against Odisha in Shillong from January 23 to 26, 2025.
Akash Kumar Choudhary will take the responsibility of captaining the side for these two matches, with Dippu Sangma serving as his deputy.
Anish Charak and Md Nafees Siddique have been included in the 15-member squad in place of Ram Gurung and Chengkam Sangma.

Meghalaya squad:
Aryan Borah, Akash Kumar Choudhary (C), Anish Charak, Arpit Bhatewara (WK), Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Dippu Sangma (V-C), Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Kishan Lyngdoh, Roshan Warbah, Lerry G Sangma, Md Nafees Siddique, Ajay Duhan (guest player), Sumit Kumar (guest player), Anirudh B (guest player)
Standbys: Adarsh Joshi, Ram Gurung, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Shembhalang Pyngrope, Arien B Sangma
Support staff: Prabhakar Bairgond (Head Coach), Moisten Ch Marak (Assistant Coach), Surojit Biswas (Physio), Vikash Singh Chauhan (Trainer), Dister Marbaniang (Manager)

