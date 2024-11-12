Tuesday, November 12, 2024
NATIONAL

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st CJI

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Nov 11: Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent persons wishing him well.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The CJI took the oath in English in the name of god.
Justice Khanna, who was born on May 14, 1960, would have a tenure of a little over six months and demit office on May 13, 2025, at the age of 65 years.
He succeeded former CJI D Y Chandrachud, who demitted office on November 10. “Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. My best wishes for his tenure,” PM Modi posted on X. (PTI)

