Polling officials move to respective stations

Tura, Nov 12: The Movement of polling personnel for the Bye-Election to the 56-Gambegre (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency began on Tuesday with polling personnel for 51 polling stations leaving for their respective polling stations under West Garo Hills district after collecting necessary materials at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Premises, West Garo Hills, Tura.

It may be mentioned that the total electors for Gambegre Bye-Election are 33091 with 16881 male voters, 16207 female voters and 3 service electors.

The Model Polling Station for the Bye-Election to 56-Gambegre (ST) LAC include 38-Okkapara and 43-Bolchugre Polling Stations while the only Women Polling Station is 23-Kherapara and Youth Managed Polling Stations being 34-Sentapara and 35-Sentapara.