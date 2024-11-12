Tuesday, November 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Polling officials move to respective stations

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

 Tura, Nov 12: The Movement of polling personnel for the Bye-Election to the 56-Gambegre (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency began on Tuesday with polling personnel for 51 polling stations leaving for their respective polling stations under West Garo Hills district after collecting necessary materials at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Premises, West Garo Hills, Tura.

It may be mentioned that the total electors for Gambegre Bye-Election are 33091 with 16881 male voters, 16207 female voters and 3 service electors.

The Model Polling Station for the Bye-Election to 56-Gambegre (ST) LAC include 38-Okkapara and 43-Bolchugre Polling Stations while the only Women Polling Station is 23-Kherapara and Youth Managed Polling Stations being 34-Sentapara and 35-Sentapara.

Previous article
Stage set for by-polls to 5 Assembly seats in Assam today
Next article
All set for bypolls for Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha, Chelakkara Assembly seats tomorrow
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi’s video promoting Wayanad as tourist destination goes viral

Wayanad, Nov 12: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted a...
MEGHALAYA

FIR filed against NPP MDC for assault, breach of EC rules

Tura, Nov 12: Just a day ahead of the Gambegre By-polls, an FIR has been filed against NPP’s...
NATIONAL

All set for bypolls for Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha, Chelakkara Assembly seats tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the by-elections to the Wayanad...
MEGHALAYA

Stage set for by-polls to 5 Assembly seats in Assam today

Guwahati, Nov. 12: The stage is set for the by-polls to five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Assam...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul Gandhi’s video promoting Wayanad as tourist destination goes viral

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad, Nov 12: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in...

FIR filed against NPP MDC for assault, breach of EC rules

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Nov 12: Just a day ahead of the...

All set for bypolls for Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha, Chelakkara Assembly seats tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12: All arrangements are in place for...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul Gandhi’s video promoting Wayanad as tourist destination goes viral

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad, Nov 12: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in...

FIR filed against NPP MDC for assault, breach of EC rules

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Nov 12: Just a day ahead of the...

All set for bypolls for Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha, Chelakkara Assembly seats tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12: All arrangements are in place for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge