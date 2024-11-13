Wednesday, November 13, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam by-polls: Voter turnout of over 72 pc recorded in 5 seats

Guwahati, Nov. 13: An overall voter turnout of 72.83 percent was recorded at 5pm across the five constituencies that went to the bye-elections in Assam on Wednesday, official sources informed.

Barring stray incidents in Samaguri LAC, with allegations of rigging made by the ruling BJP and Opposition, the voting process in four other constituencies – Behali, Sidli, Bongaigaon and Dholai Assembly constituencies – was by and large peaceful as voters queued up in large numbers from early morning.

By late evening, the fate of 34 candidates was sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs), which were taken to the respective strong rooms for safe custody till the day of counting on November 23.

According to reports, till 5pm, Samaguri LAC, which has seen a series of untoward incidents in the run-up to the polls, registered the highest polling percentage of 78.10 percent; followed by Behali LAC, which recorded a voter turnout of 73.70 percent; Dholai LAC at 72.40 percent, Sidli LAC at 71.50 percent while Bongaigaon LAC saw a voter turnout of 69.08 percent.

However, the overall polling percentage, according to sources, is likely to go beyond the 75 percent, as the process was yet to be completed by the scheduled end of voting (5 pm), with many voters queuing to vote in their respective polling centres till late evening.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, earlier in the day, appealed to the electors in the five constituencies to actively take part in the democratic process,

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the chief minister said, “I call upon all the people of Behali, Samaguri, Dholai, Bongaigaon and Sidli to come out and actively partake in the Assam Bye-elections today. Your voice matters and the choice you make will determine the course of your constituency’s development in the coming days.”

Notably, as many as 909057 voters were eligible to cast their votes in 1078 polling stations across five districts on Wednesday.

According to data provided by the office of the chief election officer (CEO), Sidli (ST) LAC in Chirang district has the highest number of general electors at 217183, followed by Dholai (SC) LAC (196772 voters) in Cachar district; Bongaigaon LAC (182354 voters) in Bongaigaon district; Samaguri LAC (180448 voters) in Nagaon district and Behali LAC (132300 voters) in Biswanath district.

