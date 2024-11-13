Wednesday, November 13, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

School head absent for 15 years

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, Nov 13: In a shocking development, a head teacher of an LP school in South Garo Hills has been accused of remaining absent from duty for 15 years.

The matter was brought to light by the ACHIK which submitted a complaint in this regard to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, one, Poresh Sangma was appointed as the head teacher at Bolchu Katonggre LP School but allegedly has failed to attend his duties at the school for the last 15 years. An Assistant teacher has been looking after as well as teaching the students during his absence.

Pointing out that the prolonged absence of the head teacher has compromised the school’s educational standards as well as hindering the students’ learning experience, the organization, while seeking action against the school authority, also demanded the immediate investigation of the matter as well as the setting up of a mechanism to regularly monitor the situation.

Assam by-polls: Voter turnout of over 72 pc recorded in 5 seats
