Wednesday, November 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Nitish Kumar tried to touch PM Modi’s feet in Darbhanga

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Patna, Nov 13:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s gesture of touching the feet of leaders during public events has become a topic of public discussion, especially during the AIIMS foundation-laying ceremony in Darbhanga on November 13.

At this event, as Nitish Kumar approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he tried to touch the Prime Minister’s feet as a mark of respect. However, PM Modi quickly stopped him and invited him to sit beside him.

This exchange drew considerable attention, with many noting Nitish Kumar’s humble and respectful approach. The event itself was significant for Bihar, as PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the state’s second AIIMS facility, located at Shobhan bypass in Darbhanga.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Darbhanga bypass station and the Jhanjharpur to Laukaha railway line, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The gathering on stage included Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who were joined by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s practice of touching the feet of leaders has drawn considerable attention, as he has demonstrated this gesture of respect toward various leaders in public settings. Recently, at a Chitragupta Puja event on November 3 in Patna, the chief guest, Nitish Kumar showed a similar gesture toward former BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha.

Sinha was commending Kumar’s efforts in renovating the Chitragupta temple and restoring its idol when Nitish Kumar stepped up to the stage and touched his feet. The new AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar’s second after Patna, is poised to significantly impact the state’s healthcare landscape.

The project, managed by HSCC (Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation), is slated for completion within 36 months. This advanced medical facility will cater not only to North Bihar and the Seemanchal region but also to patients from neighbouring Nepal, easing the demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare.

Alongside the AIIMS project, PM Modi also laid the foundation for crucial railway and road projects that are expected to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in North Bihar.

IANS

Previous article
NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure
Next article
India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW (gigawatt) in renewable energy capacity, accounting for more than...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU) on Wednesday said that Prof Prabha Shankar...
NATIONAL

Digital transfers of funds for public services up 56 pc in 2024: RBI Deputy Guv

Jaipur, Nov 13:  The average number of daily e-transactions to access public services in India has increased by...
Health

86pc diabetics in India facing anxiety, depression; women more affected: Report

New Delhi, Nov 13: More than 4 in 5 Indians, or 86 per cent of Indians living with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

Environment 0
New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW...

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students'...

Digital transfers of funds for public services up 56 pc in 2024: RBI Deputy Guv

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Nov 13:  The average number of daily e-transactions...
Load more

Popular news

India surpasses 200 GW in renewable energy capacity: Centre

Environment 0
New Delhi, Nov 13:  India has surpassed 200 GW...

NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students'...

Digital transfers of funds for public services up 56 pc in 2024: RBI Deputy Guv

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Nov 13:  The average number of daily e-transactions...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge