NEHUSU wants VC to be sent to extended leave till end of his tenure

Shillong, Nov 13: The North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) on Wednesday said that Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla should be given an extended leave till his tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the university ended.

While speaking to reporters, NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati said that he (Prof Shukla) should leave the university permanently since the NEHUSU no longer wanted him to remain here.

According to him, they have also heard reports that the President of India would ask the VC to go on leave.

“We will not accept if the VC is asked to go on leave for a brief period. We wanted him removed from the university. It depends on the Ministry of Education how they are going to do it to fulfill our demand,” Kharsati said.

The NEHUSU general secretary was admitted at NEHU Health Centre after his blood pressure had dropped.

Earlier, it was reported that the Union Ministry of Education is likely to request President Droupadi Murmu to instruct Prof Shukla to go on leave in an attempt to end the current stalemate in the university in view of the indefinite hunger strike of the students.

Official sources had informed that the ministry is exploring this option after Governor CH Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urged Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and end the crisis in NEHU.

According to official sources, the ministry is likely to propose the name of a senior professor of the university to assume charge as Acting VC.