Prez Murmu likely to ask NEHU VC to go on leave

SHILLONG, Nov 12: The Union Ministry of Education is likely to request President Droupadi Murmu to instruct NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla to go on leave in an attempt to end the current stalemate in the university in view of the indefinite hunger strike of the students.

Official sources on Tuesday informed that the ministry is exploring this option after Governor CH Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urged Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and end the crisis in NEHU.

According to official sources, the ministry is likely to propose the name of a senior professor of the university to assume charge as Acting VC.

Prof Shukla was not available for his comment on this latest development as his mobile phone was switched off.

Earlier, the Centre had assured Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma all support to find a solution to the ongoing NEHU turmoil.

Sangma informed through a social media post that he received a call from Pradhan assuring to find a resolution to the current issue afflicting NEHU.

VC refuses to step down

Earlier on Tuesday, Prof Shukla refused to step down as the VC, while making it clear that he will only abide by the directive of the Centre on the issue of his resignation.

He told The Shillong Times over the phone from a “safe” location that he is holding a constitutional post where the appointment is made by the government.

“Therefore, I will abide by whatever directive I receive from the central government,” the VC replied when asked about the growing demand from NEHUSU and the KSU NEHU unit for his resignation.

Appealing to the students to call off their indefinite hunger strike, he said he is ready to discuss any matters across the table.

“But I would insist that the students call off their protest if negotiations have to take place,” Prof Shukla said.

He said the university’s Executive Council (EC) has decided to constitute an independent probe, to be headed either by a retired Judge, or by a retired IAS or IPS officer, into the allegations involving the Registrar and the Deputy Registrars.

The VC had chaired an emergent meeting of the EC online on Monday.

“A notification for the institution of an independent probe will be issued on Wednesday,” Prof Shukla informed.

He said a process is on for the appointment of Pro-VCs for the varsity’s Shillong and Tura campuses.

Asked about the statement of North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association that there is a possibility the VC had a hand in the act of vandalism at his official residence, Prof Shukla said it would be better to ask NEHUTA again stating they will have the answer.

He said he is safe and fine but unable to return to NEHU owing to “security concerns”.

Earlier, Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang had stated the VC is still in Shillong and that, he was not present at the official residence when the miscreants had vandalised it.

The VC is managing the affairs of the university online from an undisclosed location.