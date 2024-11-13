JNU students express solidarity with NEHUSU

SHILLONG, Nov 12: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union has expressed solidarity with the protesting students of NEHU.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the JNUSU said the NEHUSU hunger strike has entered its 7th day over demand for the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and four other top officials, including the registrar.

Pointing out that the health of the agitating students is deteriorating, with many hospitalised, it said the administration remains unresponsive to NEHUSU’s demands, which include, basic infrastructure, journals, hostels, Internship cells, 24/7 library access, lab maintenance, remote access to e-resources, enhanced student exchange programmes and many other basic facilities.

“The administration has ignored student union’s demands since the beginning. The Vice Chancellor, nearing the end of his third year, has failed to appoint a Pro-VC for the other two campuses, violating university ordinances. Instead, incompetent officials have been recruited for crucial posts,” the JNUSU stated.

“JNUSU salutes the hunger strikers, protesting students, NEHU Teachers’ Association, and NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association. We stand united in the struggle for quality, accessible, and affordable education for all,” it added.