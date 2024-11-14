Education Ministry forms panel to probe ‘mismanagement’ in NEHU

Shillong, Nov 14 : In light of serious concerns raised by the students, student associations, and reports in the media, the Union Ministry of Education on Thursday has decided to constitute a committee to inquire into the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here.

Ministry of Education Under Secretary, DK Himanshu in an order informed that a two-member committee is hereby constituted to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The Committee shall consist of Prof. D. P. Singh, former Chairman of UGC who is the chairman of the Committee along with Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, former Vice-Chancellor of Assam University as a member.

The committee shall inquire into the following allegations have been brought to the attention of the Ministry:

(i) Declining University Rankings: A significant drop in the university’s ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). which is attributed to alleged administrative negligence.

(ii) Controversial Appointments: Allegations of irregular appointments including the appointments of the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar, which are claimed to have contributed to the university’s inefficiency.

(iii) Infrastructural Neglect: Reports of poor maintenance and neglect of basic amenities and infrastructure, adversely affecting the academic environment and student welfare.

(iv) Non-responsiveness of the Vice-Chancellor: Multiple complaints and memoranda from student bodies, including demands for essential reforms, have reportedly been ignored by the Vice-Chancellor.

The Committee shall submit its report within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order, along with necessary recommendations for corrective actions. University authorities are directed to assist fully with the committee and provide all necessary documentation and assistance required for the inquiry.