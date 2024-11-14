Premier conservation NGO organises training on leadership skill with GROW support

Guwahati, Nov 14: One of the top-notch biodiversity conservation organisations of the country Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) today organised a workshop on leadership development with support from the GROW Fund of Edelgive Foundation in order to boost and hone leadership skills of the officials of the organisation.

A prominent leadership development trainer of the country, Anjan Chaudhury, was the resource person for the workshop and trained Aaranyak officials in varied aspects of leadership development.

The workshop was attended by officials and researchers from several divisions of Aaranyak working for the conservation of the rich biodiversity and human well-being of the region.

A number of topics were covered during the workshop, including insights into leadership mechanics, leadership nomenclature, the identification of personality traits that hinder leadership, disc analysis, leadership paradigms of individual approach, and related issues.

The workshop was coordinated by Aaranyak’s senior official Manas Kumar Bhattacharjya with support from the administrative division.

The premier biodiversity conservation organisation has been working for 35 years so far for protection and nourishment of nature in the Northeastern Region of the country as well as a few other areas outside the region. It has splendidly complementing sustained conservation initiatives by State Forest Departments and other such government agencies with its skilled manpower and other resources.