Resolve NEHU crisis by Nov 20: HC to Centre

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday decided to give time to the Centre to resolve the crisis in NEHU while making it clear that it will consider taking suo motu cognisance of the affairs and decide the matter accordingly if the problems persist till the next date of hearing on November 20.

Phuyosa Yobin, an advocate of the high court, filed the public interest litigation (PIL), requesting the court to take suo motu cognisance of the affairs of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), pass appropriate orders to restore normalcy and ensure the smooth running of the institution.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee took notice of the fact that the state government has made some recommendations to the Centre to resolve the acute problems that the university is facing and that the Centre is contemplating measures to resolve them.

“As the administration of the university is controlled by the central government, we are minded to give some more time to it to resolve the issue,” the Division Bench said while adding that if the problems persist till the returnable date, the court shall consider taking suo motu cognisance of the affairs and decide the matter accordingly.

In the meantime, the court said it will continue to take judicial notice of the developments while directing the petitioner to communicate the order to all stakeholders including the central and state governments, the vice chancellor, teachers, employees, and student unions.