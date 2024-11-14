Thursday, November 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Gambegre registers 90.84% turnout

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Our Bureau

GAMBEGRE/SHILLONG, Nov 13: Residents of Gambegre voted in overwhelming numbers to elect their next MLA with voters lining up more than half an hour before booths were opened. Voting continued to be robust through the day with over 90.84% voters exercising their franchise. Votes will be counted on November 23.
As per reports, polling was robust and saw no untoward incidents being reported from any of the polling booths.
The Gambegre bypoll saw a total of six candidates fighting for the right to represent the people of the constituency. While there is still no clear front runner to the seat, the contest was intense from the outset.
Those in fray are NPP’s Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, TMC’s Sadhiarani M Sangma, INC’s Jingjang M Marak and BJP’s Bernard N Marak, besides independent candidates, Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry Sangma.
Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said that polling to the 56-Gambegre by-election was successfully and peacefully conducted in all 51 polling stations.
The mock poll began at 5:30 am and by 7 am all polling stations had commenced with the polling.
The highest voting in the constituency was recorded in Sanjengpara polling station at 95.64%.
Six VVPATS were replaced in five polling stations during the course of the day.
Reacting to a query about seizures of cash and liquor, he said that total seizure worth 12.72 lakh was reported till poll day which includes Rs 1,79,621 in cash, liquor amounting to Rs 3,09,945, drugs/narcotics amounting to Rs 2.40 lakh and freebies/other items worth Rs 5.42 lakh.
There are altogether 33,088 voters in the constituency including 16,881 male and 16,207 female voters.
There were three service voters and 32 home voters.
The CEO said that there were very little cases of MCC violation and all were addressed at the district level itself.
Asked about the viral videos where an MDC is allegedly seen distributing money, Tiwari said that appropriate action has been taken in the matter.

Previous article
KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway
Next article
Resolve NEHU crisis by Nov 20: HC to Centre
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Resolve NEHU crisis by Nov 20: HC to Centre

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday decided to give time to the...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: Utter chaos prevailed on the arterial GS Road at Garikhana on Wednesday as...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUTA to start non-cooperation movement against VC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The NEHU Teachers’ Association has launched a non-cooperation movement against Vice Chancellor Prabha...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU campuses get new Pro-VCs

NEHUSU rejects appointments By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: In an attempt to appease the agitating students, the NEHU administration...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Resolve NEHU crisis by Nov 20: HC to Centre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The High Court of...

KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: Utter chaos prevailed on...

NEHUTA to start non-cooperation movement against VC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The NEHU Teachers’ Association...
Load more

Popular news

Resolve NEHU crisis by Nov 20: HC to Centre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The High Court of...

KHADC agrees to amend delimitation rules after protesters block highway

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: Utter chaos prevailed on...

NEHUTA to start non-cooperation movement against VC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 13: The NEHU Teachers’ Association...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge