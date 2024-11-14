Gambegre registers 90.84% turnout

Our Bureau

GAMBEGRE/SHILLONG, Nov 13: Residents of Gambegre voted in overwhelming numbers to elect their next MLA with voters lining up more than half an hour before booths were opened. Voting continued to be robust through the day with over 90.84% voters exercising their franchise. Votes will be counted on November 23.

As per reports, polling was robust and saw no untoward incidents being reported from any of the polling booths.

The Gambegre bypoll saw a total of six candidates fighting for the right to represent the people of the constituency. While there is still no clear front runner to the seat, the contest was intense from the outset.

Those in fray are NPP’s Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, TMC’s Sadhiarani M Sangma, INC’s Jingjang M Marak and BJP’s Bernard N Marak, besides independent candidates, Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry Sangma.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said that polling to the 56-Gambegre by-election was successfully and peacefully conducted in all 51 polling stations.

The mock poll began at 5:30 am and by 7 am all polling stations had commenced with the polling.

The highest voting in the constituency was recorded in Sanjengpara polling station at 95.64%.

Six VVPATS were replaced in five polling stations during the course of the day.

Reacting to a query about seizures of cash and liquor, he said that total seizure worth 12.72 lakh was reported till poll day which includes Rs 1,79,621 in cash, liquor amounting to Rs 3,09,945, drugs/narcotics amounting to Rs 2.40 lakh and freebies/other items worth Rs 5.42 lakh.

There are altogether 33,088 voters in the constituency including 16,881 male and 16,207 female voters.

There were three service voters and 32 home voters.

The CEO said that there were very little cases of MCC violation and all were addressed at the district level itself.

Asked about the viral videos where an MDC is allegedly seen distributing money, Tiwari said that appropriate action has been taken in the matter.