Friday, November 15, 2024
Amit Shah’s chopper inspected by EC officials, days after frisking of Uddhav’s bags stoked row

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Nov 15: Home Minister Amit Shah’s helicopter was inspected by the Election Commission officials on Friday, while he was on a campaign trail in the poll-bound Maharashtra.

The move comes on back of a barrage of complaints and grudges from Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s camp over the frisking of his aircrafts by poll officials, some days ago. The Home Minister himself took to social media to share information about the frisking of his helicopter during an election campaign in Hingoli Assembly constituency of Maharashtra.

Sharing the video, Amit Shah wrote on X, “BJP believes in fair elections and healthy election system and follows all the rules made by the Election Commission. We all must contribute to a healthy election system and perform our duties in keeping India as the strongest democracy in the world.”

In the video, the EC officials could be scanning his bags, suitcases and other materials inside his chopper, while on a campaign trail in poll-bound state. The entire inspection of his plane was videographed on camera as per the EC’s standard operating procedure (SOP).

Days ago, Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters got riled up as the poll panel officials frisked his helicopter and personal belongings in Yavatmal, where he landed for a slew of election rallies. The irked SS (UBT) camp claimed that Uddhav was being ‘singled out’ and specially targeted by the poll panel to ‘harass and defame’ the former Chief Minister in the election season.

Their claim was however strongly contested by the Election Commission as it rubbished the ‘selective frisking’ charge and said that all the star-campaigners including those from BJP and NCP were under its radar. A few days ago, many MahaYuti leaders also shared a video of their chopper being frisked.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde as well as NCP-SP chief Ajit Pawar posted videos of frisking. “While on the way to campaign, the EC conducted a routine check of my bags and helicopter. I fully cooperated and believe that such measures are essential for free and fair elections,” wrote Ajit Pawar on X.

Shiv Sena too shared video on X and informed that Maha CM Eknath Shinde’s bags were checked at Palghar police ground helipad, when he reached there for campaign.

IANS

