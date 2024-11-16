Bodies of all 6 people missing in Manipur’s Jiribam found

Imphal, Nov 16: Three more bodies, believed to be of the six women and children missing since November 11, were found in Manipur’s violence-hit Jiribam district on Saturday, hours after authorities found three bodies near a river.

A police official in Imphal said that the three bodies were found near the Jiri River late on Friday evening and three more bodies were found on Saturday in the same area. The three bodies, found on Friday, were brought to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations and the remaining three bodies were brought there also on Saturday afternoon for the autopsy, the official said.

An elderly woman, her two daughters, and three minor grandchildren were among the 10 people – all Meiteis – missing since the violence in Jiribam’s Borobekra, in which 10 “Kuki militants” were killed in a fierce encounter with the CRPF.

The women and the children, belonging to the majority Meitei community, had been living in a relief camp set up near the Borobekra police station after violence gripped the Jiribam district since June.

Many organisations, including Meitei-dominated groups, have been claiming that these people were kidnapped by the armed militants, who had attacked the Central Reserve Police Force camp on Monday morning. Soon after the attack, the CPRF retaliated and 10 ‘militants’ were gunned down in the encounter on the spot.

All tribal organisations in Manipur including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), Kuki-Zo Council and Hmar Students’ Association have been claiming that all the 11 are Hmar Village Volunteers. A police official earlier said that during the search operations after the fierce encounter in Jakuradhor village, where several houses were also burnt down by the armed militants, two bodies of elderly civilians — Maibam Kesho Singh, 75, and Laishram Barel, 61 — were found.

He said that another person was found alive and rescued and another civilian came back on his own to the police station while the six people remained untraced till now when their bodies were found on Friday and Saturday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. “Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order. All the security forces have been directed to take the necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities,” an MHA statement said.

It said that the important cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for effective investigation. The public is requested to maintain peace, not believe in rumours, and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the state, the statement added.

