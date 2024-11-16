Saturday, November 16, 2024
Death anniversary of Rabon Sing Kharsuka observed

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 16: The Rabon Sing Kharsuka Memorial Committee (RSKMC) on Saturday observed the 114th death anniversary of a well-known Khasi writer, late Rabon Sing Kharsuka who is renowned for his significant contributions to Khasi literature.

Two of the students who are toppers in the Khasi subject in the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Master of Arts (MA) were also felicitated by RSKMC on the occasion during a function held at the seminar hall of the State Central Library.

Rajya Sabha, Dr WR Kharlukhi felicitated the MA topper from NEHU, Eusebia Phawa who secured 70.5 percent in Khasi subject while Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) co-chairmen, Ransom Sutnga felicitated BA topper from Sankerdev College, Badaker Nongneng Daloi who secured 77 percent in the Khasi subject.

The other guests present on the occasion include Principal Secretary in-charge of Arts and Culture and FR Kharkongor and former St Edmund’s College principal, Sylvanus Lamare.

Eldora Lyngdoh Buam, the great granddaughter of Rabon Singh Kharsuka, said Kharsuka has written several Khasi literatures like- Ka Kitab Niam khein ki Khasi, Ka Kitab Jingphawar, Ka Jingiathuh khana Puriskam (Folk tale) 1908.

Babu Rabon was also a regular contributor to Khasi newspapers like U Nongapphira (1905 onwards), Ka Kot Khubor Khasi, U Nongialam Katholik etc, where his articles and poems appeared frequently, she informed.

She also said that some of his poems and prose articles were later included in the prose and poetry collection.

Head of Department of Khasi department in NEHU, Streamlet Dkhar chaired the programme while Head of Department of Linguistic department in NEHU, Saralin Lyngdoh delivered the welcome address.

