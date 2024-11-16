CM inaugurates IGP traffic point

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped and beautified IGP traffic point in the city.

The redevelopment of the traffic point is a part of the “Re-Imagining Streets Initiative” launched in March 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said though the redeveloped point is a small space, it is a step towards the government’s efforts to uplift the overall look of the city.

He said several locations will be similarly developed. “It is important for us to ensure that we are using the existing space that we have in a very logical and practical manner,” he added.

He also said that the materials used in the redevelopment have been locally sourced.

Informing that a 4-Star Hotel in Orchid Polo has been finalised and construction will start soon, the CM said, “We are trying to maximise the utility of the assets and the land that the government has and in the next twelve months a major facelift in the overall look of Shillong is expected.”

He also informed that the Integrated Command and Control Centre in New Shillong Township is in its final stages of completion and will be inaugurated soon.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, DGP Idashisha Nongrang, Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism Department, Vijay Kumar D, East Khasi Hills DC Rosetta Mary Kurbah and other senior officials were present during the inauguration.