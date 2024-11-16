Saturday, November 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

CM inaugurates IGP traffic point

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped and beautified IGP traffic point in the city.
The redevelopment of the traffic point is a part of the “Re-Imagining Streets Initiative” launched in March 2024.
Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said though the redeveloped point is a small space, it is a step towards the government’s efforts to uplift the overall look of the city.
He said several locations will be similarly developed. “It is important for us to ensure that we are using the existing space that we have in a very logical and practical manner,” he added.
He also said that the materials used in the redevelopment have been locally sourced.
Informing that a 4-Star Hotel in Orchid Polo has been finalised and construction will start soon, the CM said, “We are trying to maximise the utility of the assets and the land that the government has and in the next twelve months a major facelift in the overall look of Shillong is expected.”
He also informed that the Integrated Command and Control Centre in New Shillong Township is in its final stages of completion and will be inaugurated soon.
Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, DGP Idashisha Nongrang, Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism Department, Vijay Kumar D, East Khasi Hills DC Rosetta Mary Kurbah and other senior officials were present during the inauguration.

Previous article
Help resolve NEHU crisis, Tura MP asks Prez Murmu
Next article
NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHU VC goes on leave

Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha on...
MEGHALAYA

Students to continue hunger strike

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit have decided to continue with their indefinite...
MEGHALAYA

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except National People’s Party (NPP), felt the result of the...
MEGHALAYA

Help resolve NEHU crisis, Tura MP asks Prez Murmu

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: Congress MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma has sought President Droupadi Murmu’s immediate...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHU VC goes on leave

MEGHALAYA 0
Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By...

Students to continue hunger strike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU...

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except...
Load more

Popular news

NEHU VC goes on leave

MEGHALAYA 0
Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By...

Students to continue hunger strike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU...

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge