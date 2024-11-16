Help resolve NEHU crisis, Tura MP asks Prez Murmu

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Congress MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma has sought President Droupadi Murmu’s immediate intervention to remove NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and meet the expectations of the students, faculty members, and the local community.

“In light of this ongoing crisis, I join the NEHU community in respectfully requesting your immediate intervention to review these grievances comprehensively and take appropriate steps to address the leadership challenges at NEHU,” he stated in a letter to the President.

“This includes, if necessary, the replacement of the current Vice-Chancellor to restore NEHU’s integrity, uphold its founding principles, and meet the expectations of the students, faculty, and local community it was established to serve,” he added.

“Recent communications from the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA) highlight numerous issues that require your esteemed office’s intervention to restore NEHU’s academic and administrative integrity,” he wrote.

Stating that the university community has faced growing concerns over the administration’s disregard for transparent and inclusive governance, he said the VC appointed underqualified individuals to critical administrative positions by overlooking experienced local tribal candidates, thereby eroding trust in the institution’s commitment to regional representation and excellence.

He pointed out that the university’s reputation suffered due to the disorganised handling of major national examinations, leading to substantial public criticism. This mismanagement reflects poorly on NEHU’s capabilities and has potential long-term repercussions.

“Qualified local candidates were reportedly denied Deputy Registrar positions, which reflects an apparent bias against indigenous representation and has caused widespread dissatisfaction within the community,” he said.

On academic career stagnation, he said the career growth for senior professors has been stalled, affecting morale and the university’s research output. By denying these professionals their due promotions, the administration has discouraged advancement in teaching and research.

He also highlighted the neglect of research and infrastructure, the grievances of students over issues such as inadequate hostel facilities, unclean water, insufficient Wi-Fi, and outdated libraries, which have largely gone unaddressed, reflecting a disregard for student welfare:

The Tura MP mentioned allegations of financial irregularities, including potential violations in procurement, raising questions about fiscal responsibility within the administration besides procedural violations and frequent absences:

“The Vice-Chancellor is accused of violating university governance norms and has been frequently absent during critical times, resulting in administrative delays and affecting NEHU’s overall stability,” he said.

Stating that the cumulative effect of these issues has led to a critical erosion of trust in NEHU’s leadership and has impacted the institution’s standing, as well as the morale of faculty, staff, and students, he said: “The NEHU community, along with the local population, now sees the administration’s actions as a threat to the institution’s mission and its responsibility toward Meghalaya and the Northeastern region.”