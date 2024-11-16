Saturday, November 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Help resolve NEHU crisis, Tura MP asks Prez Murmu

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Congress MP from Tura, Saleng A Sangma has sought President Droupadi Murmu’s immediate intervention to remove NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and meet the expectations of the students, faculty members, and the local community.
“In light of this ongoing crisis, I join the NEHU community in respectfully requesting your immediate intervention to review these grievances comprehensively and take appropriate steps to address the leadership challenges at NEHU,” he stated in a letter to the President.
“This includes, if necessary, the replacement of the current Vice-Chancellor to restore NEHU’s integrity, uphold its founding principles, and meet the expectations of the students, faculty, and local community it was established to serve,” he added.
“Recent communications from the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers’ Association (MeTTA) highlight numerous issues that require your esteemed office’s intervention to restore NEHU’s academic and administrative integrity,” he wrote.
Stating that the university community has faced growing concerns over the administration’s disregard for transparent and inclusive governance, he said the VC appointed underqualified individuals to critical administrative positions by overlooking experienced local tribal candidates, thereby eroding trust in the institution’s commitment to regional representation and excellence.
He pointed out that the university’s reputation suffered due to the disorganised handling of major national examinations, leading to substantial public criticism. This mismanagement reflects poorly on NEHU’s capabilities and has potential long-term repercussions.
“Qualified local candidates were reportedly denied Deputy Registrar positions, which reflects an apparent bias against indigenous representation and has caused widespread dissatisfaction within the community,” he said.
On academic career stagnation, he said the career growth for senior professors has been stalled, affecting morale and the university’s research output. By denying these professionals their due promotions, the administration has discouraged advancement in teaching and research.
He also highlighted the neglect of research and infrastructure, the grievances of students over issues such as inadequate hostel facilities, unclean water, insufficient Wi-Fi, and outdated libraries, which have largely gone unaddressed, reflecting a disregard for student welfare:
The Tura MP mentioned allegations of financial irregularities, including potential violations in procurement, raising questions about fiscal responsibility within the administration besides procedural violations and frequent absences:
“The Vice-Chancellor is accused of violating university governance norms and has been frequently absent during critical times, resulting in administrative delays and affecting NEHU’s overall stability,” he said.
Stating that the cumulative effect of these issues has led to a critical erosion of trust in NEHU’s leadership and has impacted the institution’s standing, as well as the morale of faculty, staff, and students, he said: “The NEHU community, along with the local population, now sees the administration’s actions as a threat to the institution’s mission and its responsibility toward Meghalaya and the Northeastern region.”

Previous article
CM’s visit as concerned citizen angers students
Next article
CM inaugurates IGP traffic point
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHU VC goes on leave

Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha on...
MEGHALAYA

Students to continue hunger strike

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU Unit have decided to continue with their indefinite...
MEGHALAYA

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except National People’s Party (NPP), felt the result of the...
MEGHALAYA

CM inaugurates IGP traffic point

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped and beautified IGP...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHU VC goes on leave

MEGHALAYA 0
Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By...

Students to continue hunger strike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU...

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except...
Load more

Popular news

NEHU VC goes on leave

MEGHALAYA 0
Senior-most professor Nirmalendu Saha takes over as VC in-charge By...

Students to continue hunger strike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: The NEHUSU and KSU...

NPP upbeat, others say close call in Gambegre

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 15: All political parties, except...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge