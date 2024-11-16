Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc is set to secure another term in Jharkhand. Citing initial voter turnout patterns, Kharge, addressing a press conference here, stated that the signs are clear for a resounding victory for the coalition.

“After forming the government, we will fulfil all seven guarantees we promised to the people. We’ve delivered on our commitments in Karnataka and Telangana, and we’ll do the same in Jharkhand also,” he said.

One of the key guarantees, Kharge said, is the Maiya Samman Yojana, which promises Rs 2,500 monthly support starting in December. He accused the BJP of trying to block this scheme in court, saying that this shows that the Central government is anti-poor and anti-women.

Turning his attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge hit out at the PM’s extensive campaigning in a relatively small state like Jharkhand. “The way Modi ji is focusing on Jharkhand elections, it seems like he might even campaign for local Zilla Parishad and Corporation elections next.

The Prime Minister should be more concerned about pressing national issues like unemployment rather than just elections,” he remarked. He went on to say that PM Modi’s priorities are skewed as he focuses more on retaining power than addressing the needs of the people.

“We respect the office of the Prime Minister, but when he spreads misinformation and slanders the Congress, we are compelled to respond,” Kharge said. The Congress President also took a swipe at PM Modi’s unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding the bullet train project, which he claimed has seen its budget soaring from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore due to delays.

“He makes grand promises that are difficult to fulfil,” Kharge said, while pointing out that PM Modi has failed to address inflation, with the rupee’s value plummeting from Rs 60 against the dollar in 2014 to Rs 84 today.

Responding to PM Modi’s jibes at Rahul Gandhi, calling him “prince”, Kharge retorted, “If anyone ruled like a prince for 25 years, it’s Modi himself, not Rahul Gandhi.” He further accused the BJP of having no clear program or vision beyond polarising narratives.

Referring to the controversial slogan “Bantenge toh Katenge,” Kharge said it reflects the BJP’s divisive politics. On the issue of Jharkhand’s finances, Kharge said that the Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal and mining royalties.

“The Prime Minister should tell when this payment will be made,” he demanded. Addressing questions on national security, Kharge criticised Home Minister Amit Shah’s inability to curb border infiltrations. “Instead of focusing on national security, he spends his time targeting Rahul Gandhi and me. Securing our borders is his responsibility, and he is failing at it,” Kharge stated.

