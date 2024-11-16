Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised more than $182 million in funding this week, a substantial gain from last week’s $138 million funding. At least 24 Indian startups secured nearly $182.62 million, led by three growth-stage deals and 19 early-stage deals.

Rural household-focused platform SarvaGram raised Rs 565 crore (around $67 million) in Series D equity funding led by Peak XV Partners. The round also saw participation from existing shareholders viz. Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital, Temasek and TVS Capital.

With this investment, SarvaGram’s total capital raised to date has touched Rs 950 crore. The startup has created assets under management of Rs 1,200 crore of loans, with 70 per cent of the portfolio secured by property as collateral.

Equal, one of India’s leading data-sharing platforms, raised $10 million in its Series-A round led by Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay Capital and its founder, Keshav Reddy, at a post-money valuation of $ 80 million.

The company plans to use the funds to scale operations, forge strategic partnerships, and develop an integrated, secure, and transparent digital framework aimed at enhancing the data-sharing ecosystem in India.

The ePlane Company, an innovative leader in India’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) space, announced the successful closure of a $14 million funding round. This round was co-led by Speciale Invest and Antares Ventures.

The funds will primarily support the development and certification of ePlane’s manned aircraft, with flight testing planned for mid-2025. Vehicle intelligence company Vecmocon raised $10 million led by the Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF) along with participation from Blume Ventures, and British International Investment (BII).

In its 8 years of existence, Vecmocon has developed one of the deepest capabilities in embedded design, power electronics, IoT, and data science that now powers more than 70,000 vehicles on Indian roads.

Till October this year, Indian startups have raised nearly $10 billion in funding and were on track to surpass the total funding of $10.5 billion raised throughout last year.

IANS

Previous article
Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees
Next article
Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series have been thrown into...
NATIONAL

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on Saturday that the law & order situation in West...
NATIONAL

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc is set to...
NATIONAL

Manipur bodies recovery: Widespread mob violence reported, curfew imposed, mobile internet suspended

Imphal/Silchar (Assam), Nov 16: Curfew has been clamped in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

News Alert 0
Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test...

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on...

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

News Alert 0
Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test...

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on...

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge